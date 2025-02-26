Emotional journey of discovery

Eisenberg, Culkin deliver tragi-comic masterpiece

A Real Pain is not your typical buddy road trip movie. It is a peculiar blend of comedy and drama that feels like a chaotic family reunion: awkward, emotional and occasionally laugh-out-loud funny. Directed by Jesse Eisenberg, the film follows two mismatched cousins, David (Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin), as they embark on a journey to honour their late grandmother. What starts as a heartfelt pilgrimage quickly devolves into a series of uncomfortable confrontations, existential musings and moments of unexpected hilarity. The film’s strength lies in its ability to balance the absurd with the deeply human. Benji, played with manic brilliance by Culkin, is the kind of character who says the wrong thing at the wrong time but somehow manages to make you root for him. David, on the other hand, is the straight-laced counterpart, constantly exasperated by Benji’s antics but secretly envious of his cousin’s unfiltered approach to life. Together, they form a duo that is as dysfunctional as it is endearing.

Tough watch but worth it Let us be clear – A Real Pain is not an easy film to watch. It tackles heavy themes like grief, mental health and the lingering effects of trauma with a rawness that can feel uncomfortable at times. The movie does not shy away from showing the messy, unresolved aspects of life and it demands that viewers approach it with an open mind. This is not a feel-good story where everything wraps up neatly by the end. Instead, it is a poignant reminder that some wounds do not heal, they just become easier to live with. The film’s setting, a tour through a country steeped in history, serves as a powerful backdrop for the cousins’ struggles. The juxtaposition of their petty squabbles against the weight of the past creates a sense of unease that lingers long after the credits roll. It is because of Eisenberg’s writing and direction that the film manages to balance these heavy themes with moments of levity, making it both a challenging and rewarding experience.

Dynamic duo At the heart of A Real Pain is the electric chemistry between Eisenberg and Culkin. Eisenberg’s David is the epitome of repressed emotions, his tightly wound demeanour a stark contrast to Culkin’s Benji, who is all chaotic energy and unfiltered honesty. Their interactions are a masterclass in comedic timing and emotional depth, with each actor bringing a unique vulnerability to their role. Culkin, in particular, shines as Benji, delivering a performance that is equal parts hilarious and heartbreaking. His ability to switch from manic humour to raw vulnerability in the blink of an eye is nothing short of mesmerising. Eisenberg, meanwhile, plays the perfect foil, his deadpan delivery and subtle expressions adding layers to a character who could have easily come across as one-dimensional. Together, they create a dynamic that feels authentic and deeply relatable, even when the situations they find themselves in are anything but.

Relatable ensemble While Eisenberg and Culkin are the undeniable stars of the film, the supporting cast deserves equal praise. Will Sharpe, Jennifer Grey and Kurt Egyiawan deliver standout performances as members of the tour group, each bringing their quirks and complexities to the table. Their interactions with David and Benji add depth to the narrative, highlighting how people cope with trauma in different ways. Sharpe’s portrayal of James, the mild-mannered tour guide, is particularly noteworthy. His calm demeanour serves as a counterpoint to Benji’s chaotic energy, creating some of the film’s most memorable moments. Grey, meanwhile, brings a quiet strength to her role as Marcia, a recent divorcee who finds herself drawn to Benji’s unfiltered honesty. Together, the ensemble cast creates a rich blend of characters that feels both authentic and compelling.

Polarising experience Without giving anything away, the ending of A Real Pain is likely to polarise audiences. On one hand, it feels unsatisfying, as if the story is left hanging in the balance. On the other hand, it is deeply realistic, capturing the messy, unresolved nature of life. The film does not offer easy answers or tidy resolutions and that is precisely what makes it so powerful. David and Benji’s journey is transformative, but it does not magically fix all their problems. Instead, it serves as a reminder that healing is a process, not a destination. The film’s final moments are bittersweet, leaving viewers with a sense of hope tempered by the knowledge that some wounds never fully heal. It is a bold choice and one that ultimately makes A Real Pain a more impactful and memorable film.