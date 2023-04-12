Ending 2023 with a bang

TERMED “a new beginning” for Fortnite, its developer Epic Games has revealed that the game’s next live event called “The Big Bang” will begin in early December.

For now, Fortnite players will still be able to participate in the game’s “Season OG” in its fourth chapter. The season has brought back the popular map from its first chapter for players to experience once more.

Once “Season OG” ends, The Big Bang event will begin.

“To prepare for The Big Bang, Fortnite experiences made by Epic will be disabled starting at 12 p.m. ET on Dec 2,“ Epic writes in a blog post.

“Creator-made experiences will remain enabled until downtime for Fortnite v28.00 starts at 11:30 p.m. ET.”

Before the event begins, players will see The Big Bang in the game’s Battle Royale tile 30 minutes before it starts, which will allow them to jump into a party of four players to get their event plans in order.

The event can be experienced on any device or platform that supports the current build of Fortnite.

Those who will not be near any dedicated gaming devices have the option of using Amazon Luna, Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming services to play the game through cloud streaming.

Fortnite’s The Big Bang event will go live at 1am Malaysian time on Dec 3.