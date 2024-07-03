Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh shared in an Instagram post on March 6 that she was “heartbroken” after finding out that her series ‘The Brothers Son’ was cancelled.

The 61-year-old actress also expressed that she was “finding it so hard to understand why” the series was cancelled by Netflix.

Despite the news, she added that she “so very proud of My Brothers Sun family cast and what we presented to the world” and shared a few pictures of the cast and crew.

Justin Chien, who also starred alongside Yeoh in the action-comedy-drama, wrote on Instagram, “To all the fans of The Brothers Sun, Thank you for riding with us on this labor of love. It will take some time to digest this news, but I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your love and support for the show.

“Thank you for every post, tweet, edit, interaction, etc. It fills me with so much joy knowing that the show resonated with so many people. Your love made all of our collective work, sacrifices, and heartache, worth it.”

The show premiered on January 4, 2024 and the plot follows a Taipei gangster, Charles Sun who’s settled into his life as a ruthless killer. But when his father is shot by a mysterious assassin, Charles must go to Los Angeles to protect his mother (Yeoh) and utterly unaware younger brother Bruce.