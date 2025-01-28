KUANTAN: An Indonesian food trader was fined RM6,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today after pleading guilty to possessing a MyKad with false information during an inspection last Sunday.

Magistrate Tengku Eliana Tuan Kamaruzaman also ordered Indah Aryani, 36, to serve 10 months in jail if she failed to pay the fine.

The accused paid the fine.

The woman was charged with providing false information during a check on the MyKad in her possession, which contained the details of another individual, during an operation by the Pahang National Registration Department (JPN) at Lot 24, Lorong Pak Mahat, Kampung Kempadang, here, at about 11 pm last Sunday.

The charge was framed under Regulation 25(1)(b) of the National Registration Regulations 1990, which carries a penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to RM20,000, or both, upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by Pahang JPN prosecuting officer Burhanuddin Hamzah and assistant prosecuting officer Mohd Nurhisyam Mohd Sofian, while the accused was unrepresented.

During the proceedings, Burhanuddin sought a heavier sentence to serve as a deterrent for the accused and others, but the accused pleaded for leniency, explaining that she supports four children on a monthly income of RM3,000.

According to the facts of the case, during the JPN operation, the woman had presented an Indonesian passport in the name of Indah Aryani. However, a fingerprint verification revealed that her name matched that of another individual.

Further investigation revealed that Indah had purchased a birth certificate under the other individual’s name and used it to obtain the MyKad.