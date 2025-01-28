LOCAL players need to be ready to compete in the ‘open market’ to grab a place in the national team over the presence of naturalised and inherited players.

While many are worried that the influx of naturalised players will reduce opportunities for local talent, coach and former player Mohd Nidzam Jamil said it was a challenge to create better competition.

“I don’t think we can run away from the issue of naturalisation because it happens in many countries. But if local talents just throw the towel, then it shows that our mental strength is not strong enough to compete... It is a challenge not only for players but also for coaches because this market is already open.

“Hopefully, the increase in naturalised and heritage players can also boost the country’s football ecosystem as a whole from young players, management and the league, as well as the results of the main squad,“ he said when met after the launch of the book ‘Bola Mental’ written by national player, Rosli Hussein in University Malaya, today.

Mohd Nidzam, who resigned as Selangor FC head coach at the end of October, said despite discussions with several parties, he wanted to take a break with his family before returning to manage any team.

Mohd Nidzam, 44, who has also coached Felda United, said he prefers teams with development projects and organised planning when choosing a team, which is likely to happen next season.

He declined to comment on speculation about the move to Negeri Sembilan FC.

Meanwhile, Rosli said it took him two years to write the book ‘Bola Mental’ based on his experience in football since playing for Selangor, Kelantan and Kuala Lumpur in the 1980s.

The former team manager and technical director of Felda United said mental discipline has been an important aspect that has been neglected in the Malaysian football system for a long time.

“This book explains the reality of football’s mental discipline in a concise and easy-to-understand manner, which is suitable for all levels of society,“ said the former assistant secretary-general of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).