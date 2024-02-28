Taylor Swift lands in Singapore ahead of first concert on March 2

SINGAPORE: Taylor Swift has arrived on Tuesday (Feb 27) for the sold-out Singapore leg of her Eras Tour.

According to The Straits Times, the 34-year-old singer arrived on chartered flight VJT993 from Sydney, Australia. The jet, a Bombardier Global 6000, touched down at Seletar Airport at about 5.05pm.

About 40 fans had reportedly gathered at the airport, in the hope of catching a glimpse of Swift. The pop singer and her entourage boarded black Toyota Alphards.

The vehicles then head for Sentosa, stopping at luxury resort hotel Capella at about 6.20pm.

Singapore is Swift’s only stop in Southeast Asia.

Marina Bay Sands even introduced special Taylor Swift concert packages for fans. The “Stay Stay Stay Package” at SGD10,000 (RM34,900) includes a three-night stay for two, VIP concert tickets, dining, Resort Dollars, and access to attractions. The “Shake It Off Package” at SGD15,000 (RM52,340) offers a similar stay with added perks like a limousine transfer.

For the ultimate experience, the “Wildest Dreams Package” at SGD50,000 (RM174,470) includes a luxury suite stay for four, exclusive dining, and more. These packages provide fans with a chance to enjoy the concert along with a luxurious stay at Marina Bay Sands.

