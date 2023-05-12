Epic anime showcase

PREPARE yourself for an unforgettable anime extravaganza as Sacra Music Fes 2024, the much-anticipated anisong music festival, is about to make its grand entrance in Malaysia.

Following the resounding success in Singapore, the stage is set for the anisong music festival, which is presented by Sacra Music, a label under Sony Music Entertainment Japan, to be held in Malaysia to enchant audiences at Zepp KL on Feb 3, 2024.

This event promises an immersive dive into the enchanting realm of anime melodies, featuring electrifying performances by renowned anisong artistes such as Flow, Asca, Spira Spica, Who-Ya Extended and Akase Akari, the creative minds behind the iconic soundtracks of anime classics like Naruto Shippuden, Jujutsu Kaisen and Fate/Apocrypha.

Sacra Music Fes is poised to unite the biggest names in the anisong industry, with the legendary Japanese rock band Flow taking the stage.

Known for their unforgettable tracks like Go from Naruto and Colours from Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, Flow promises to rock Zepp KL with their chart-topping hits.

Asca, a singer-songwriter with a certified gold hit record, will render her powerful vocals and the opening theme for season two of Sword Art Online Alicization, Resister.

The dynamic Spira Spica is set to infuse Malaysia with her infectious energy. With her major debut, Start Dash and contributions to anime like Gundam Build Divers and Ao-chan Can’t Study, Spira Spica promises a performance brimming with vitality.

Who-Ya Extended, led by Who-Ya, will bring their chart-topping success to the Malaysian stage with hits like Q-vism and Vivid Vice for Jujutsu Kaisen, while rising star Akase Akari, known for her debut single Koi no Yukata and a massive following on TikTok, will captivate hearts as the opening act.

Shinichiro Honda, Hall Director of Zepp Kuala Lumpur, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support for anime and Japanese culture in Malaysia and the growing recognition of anisongs.

He stated, “We can’t wait to see the anime community in Malaysia come alive with this new experience.” Sacra Music Fes is a celebration of anime music, dedicated to delivering the ultimate experience for fans of anime and manga.

Do not miss the historic event. Keep an eye out for ticket information on their social media accounts. Get ready to be immersed in the vibrant world of anime music.