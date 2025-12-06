Indispensable appliances that boost comfort, health, hygiene, entertainment for everyday convenience

Acerpure Aqua WP3 has the ability to customise water volumes and temperatures.

APPLIANCES play an integral role in making our daily lives at home comfortable and convenient. Thanks to increasingly advanced technology, it has never been easier to stay cool, stay hydrated, stay clean or stay entertained. Picking the right devices, however, can be challenging with the abundance of choices available. However, fret not – we have narrowed down some appliances that you could consider for your home. Acerpure Aqua WP3 The Acerpure Aqua WP3 is an instant hot water purifier that combines water purifier and thermos functionality in a compact design. Similar in size to a cereal box, the Acerpure Aqua WP3 is ideal for anyone seeking an entry-level water purifier with minimal setup.

Whether placed on a shelf, bedside table or desk, its sleek build fits effortlessly into any space with minimal effort. As for its functionality, the Acerpure Aqua WP3 has the ability to customise water volumes and temperatures – from 150ml to 500ml and temperatures between 45°C to 95°C, suitable for brewing coffee, frothing milk or preparing baby formula. Additionally, it comes with a 1.15-litre water tank that is equipped with a four-layer filter, including 400 layers of nano-aluminium fibres and activated carbon that removes 99.9% of viruses and bacteria. The best part? You are not required to schedule any service personnel as it comes with its self-cleaning smart wash.

P-Series Air Conditioner Coway’s latest P-Series Air Conditioner promises “big power and affordable price”. Engineered for energy-efficient cooling in rooms of all sizes, the P-Series Air Conditioner offers up to 2.0HP with a five-star, energy-saving inverter, maintaining a consistent and quieter operation for ultimate comfort. Built to last, it features a golden fin condenser that resists corrosion, ensuring optimal performance even in Malaysia’s humid climate. Moreover, a three-layer filtration system (pre-filter, Hepa, activated carbon), UVC sterilisation and an ioniser are integrated within, which are capable of eliminating up to 99.99% of bacteria.

LG PuriCare AeroHit The LG PuriCare AeroHit is made for those who seek to elevate the air quality in their homes. With its Aero Series H Filter, a multi-layer 360° filtration system, it delivers fresher and safer air. Its system reduces dust particles, odours, viruses and allergens while also absorbing various airborne pollutants. Ultrafine dust as small as 0.01 micrometres is even detected by its sensors. Like the Acerpure Aqua WP3, the AeroHit is able to work with various sizes as it features an ultra-slim, space-saving design that fits effortlessly anywhere.

Robot Vacuum Omni E25 The Robot Vacuum Omni E25 is Anker Malaysia’s first robot vacuum cleaner. With features such as a hydro-jet mopping system and 20,000Pa turbo suction, it aims to redefine the standard for intelligent home cleaning solutions. The hydro-jet mopping system is engineered with 15N downward pressure, a 180 RPM high-speed mop rotation and an extra-wide 288m roller to provide a consistently deep and hygienic clean. Its 20,000 Paturbo suction system, on the other hand, allows it to effectively empty out hair, dust and debris. The device is also paired with the DuoSpiral Anti-Tangle Brush to prevent hair tangling, as well as the CornerRover Side brush for corners.

Samsung’s AI TV, premium soundbar lineup Powered by the Samsung Vision AI (artificial intelligence) platform, Samsung Malaysia Electronics offers immersive entertainment and connected living through its 2025 AI TV and premium soundbar lineup. The new range delivers hyper-personalised, intuitive experiences – aimed at redefining TV as more than a screen, but as a true smart companion in the home. Vision AI is built with deep learning capabilities. Its AI allows the screen to sense its environment, understand the content and user behaviour, and respond with contextual actions in real-time. From gesture recognition to generating personalised canvas, Vision AI enhances function and form. That means you can navigate your TV without a remote. Just by shaking your wrist, you can activate pointing mode.