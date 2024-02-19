IT is only February, but 2024 is already poised to be as big of a year in gaming as 2023 was.

According to a new hype reel released by Sony Interactive Entertainment early last month, Konami’s previously announced remakes of 2004’s Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater and 2001’s Silent Hill 2 finally have a release window set for this year.

Titled Metal Gear Solid Delta, the remake will bring gamers back to the wilderness and mountains of the Soviet Union during the Cold War, with Konami promising a “faithful recreation” of the original game from creator Hideo Kojima.

The game will also supposedly boast “unprecedented graphics and immersive sound”.

Though the original game was a PlayStation 2 exclusive, Konami is priming Delta for a release on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC. If there are no unexpected delays, the game’s release this year will mark the 20th anniversary of the original game’s release.

A classic in survival horror, Silent Hill 2 is being remade by Bloober Team, with the developers claiming that they are aiming to “preserve the atmosphere” of the original while bringing the gameplay up to modern standards.

It will be available on PC and as for consoles, Silent Hill 2 remains a limited-time PlayStation 5 exclusive, meaning it will be only on the PS5 for roughly a year before its release on other consoles, such as the Xbox Series X/S.

The remake is part of Konami’s current effort to revitalise the Silent Hill brand. Ongoing projects include the upcoming Silent Hill f, Silent Hill: Townfall and the film Return to Silent Hill.