Exciting Riang Ramadan Raya menu unveiled

INDULGE in Marrybrown’s newest addition, the Ayam Penyet Burger Combo, or savour the fragrant Nasi Ayam Penyet Combo, both promising an explosion of flavours. For chicken enthusiasts, the Ayam Penyet Combo offers a delectable treat, while the Ayam Penyet Box Meal caters to those with hearty appetites.

Quench your thirst with the refreshing Green Apple Fizz with Chewy Pearls, available with all combo meals, adding a delightful twist to your dining experience.

Enhance your meal with the delicious Chocolate Pie, featuring a rich and creamy chocolate filling encased in a flaky pastry crust, providing the perfect sweet ending to your culinary journey.

Beyond serving delicious food, Marrybrown aims to foster the spirit of togetherness and celebration ingrained in Malaysian culture. This latest offering seeks to provide a fulfilling meal for fellow Malaysians as they break fast with loved ones and add a special touch to the Hari Raya festivities. These special offerings are available until April 28 at all Marrybrown outlets nationwide, while stocks last.