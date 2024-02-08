Exodus experiences late career flourish

THINGS could have been so different for Exodus. Hailing from the fertile Bay Area scene that spawned so many thrash bands in the early 80s, not least Metallica, Exodus was tipped for greatness.

Alas, issues with the record label saw it miss the boat when the band’s debut was delayed by three years. Brilliant as Bonded By Blood may be, the band lost precious momentum as the thrash scene had already witnessed some seriously seminal albums drop. It would have been very different if it had seen the light of day during the nascent days of the scene, which would have placed them among the pioneers.

Exodus even had the ignominy of losing its axe-slinger Kirk Hammet to Metallica, all of which halted the band’s ascent to the top of the metal pile. The band later had to deal with the loss of its frontman Paul Baloff.

But Exodus has persevered through the decades, never letting such obstacles stand in the way of producing decent, competent thrash anthems. But this album from 2021 took the metal scene quite by surprise.

It is laden with premium tunes and a genuine sense of a band finding a second late career wind. Shout along choruses aligned with rivet gun delivery of riffs designed to create tornado-like mosh pits make Persona Non Grata a worthy listen.

The title track, in particular, sees the band displaying its maturity with a series of technical passages that do not just sound complex but take listeners on an epic headbanger’s voyage.

Tracks such as Elitist and Prescribing Humour show a band operating at the peak of its powers, with members having honed their collective chops on the road as well as in other bands. Listeners cannot but help nodding along to the headbanging chug of The Years of Death and Dying while Clickbait will transport listeners back to the golden age of thrash of the 1980s.

Exodus may be sticking to a template that has served it well for over three decades but the band attacks all the tunes with a gusto of an outfit half its age. Returning vocalist Steve “Zetro” Souza sounds exactly as he did on those 80s records!

This double vinyl edition recently popped up in a store specialising in the noisier end of the musical spectrum – Varmt Stahl Records. Collectors will be pleased to note there are still extra copies in stock and carry a fairly reasonable price tag of RM140 for a double LP.

Is it worth investing extra dough on a vinyl copy?

Yes, because this is a fine example of thrash metal in all its spiky, hair-swirling glory. Fast paced and packed with great tunes, the album will make old timers reminisce about the “good old days” and younger thrashers hankering for a good mosh pit.

The quality of this pressing on 180g black vinyl is exceptional. The bombastic bass line on the opening track rattle off the speakers like clanking iron chains while the mix is even and balanced throughout the record.

Is there a discernible difference between the compact disc and streaming versions? This will depend on an individual’s set-up but suffice to say this press does the business as far as sonic quality and dynamics are concerned.

The dynamics definitely benefit from the album being pressed onto two 45 revolutions per minute (rpm) records, with the wider grooves allowing the music room to breathe and spread its wings. The sound is well-balanced with the mixing and mastering done just right to ensure no instrument is an over-bearing presence.

It is not a dud pressing like some albums released on vinyl have ended up sounding (for example, Oasis’s many rubbish vinyl versions of Morning Glory). The label has done a good job with the mastering stage but one does have to ask about Nuclear Blast’s packing and shipment process as this double LP arrived warped. And this is not the first time merchandise from the label has landed in unsatisfactory condition.

Luckily, it remains playable and is packed with quality tunes that the issue of warping was ignored.

This album was also released on picture disc, coloured vinyl and a deluxe box set version with DVD. These editions have been slowly creeping up in price and collectors who enjoy seeing values appreciate may want to keep their eyes peeled for one of these.

Those who just want to enjoy the music on this format, the black vinyl pressings will do just fine.

Grab a copy while still available! Instant gratification awaits.

VINYL INFO:

Label: Nuclear Blast

Country: USA

Weight: 180g vinyl

Colour/format: Black, 2 × 45rpm

Extras: Gatefold sleeve, printed inserts and lyric sheet

Code: NB6087