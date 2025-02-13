Exploring love languages

Secret to building lasting, fulfilling relationships

VALENTINE’S Day is a time to celebrate love in all its beautiful forms. While love is universal, the way we express and experience it is deeply personal. Renowned relationship counsellor and author Gary Chapman introduced the concept of “love languages” in his book The Five Love Languages: The Secret to Love That Lasts. These love languages help us understand how we give and receive love, making our relationships more meaningful. This Valentine’s Day, take the opportunity to discover your partner’s love language and express your affection in a way that truly aligns with them. Words of affirmation For some, love is most effectively communicated through words of affirmation. This love language thrives on verbal expressions of affection and appreciation. Compliments, kind words and meaningful conversations are powerful tools for filling the emotional love tank of someone whose primary love language is words of affirmation. When we understand this love language, we can actively work to uplift our loved ones with genuine compliments, encouragement and verbal expressions of love and gratitude. A simple “I love you” or “I appreciate you” can have a profound impact on someone who speaks this love language.

Acts of service For others, love is best conveyed through acts of service. Actions, they say, speak louder than words. When someone’s primary love language is acts of service, they feel most loved when their partner helps with tasks, runs errands or simply makes an effort to ease their daily burdens. Understanding this love language means recognising that small gestures like cooking a meal or giving a helping hand can make a significant difference in a relationship. It is about demonstrating your love through your actions rather than your words. Receiving gifts Gifts are more than just material possessions, they can be powerful symbols of love and affection. For those whose love language is receiving gifts, a thoughtful present represents the depth of your care and affection. It is not about the cost of the gift, but the sentiment behind it. Gift-givers should understand that it is the thought and effort put into selecting a gift that matters most. Remembering special occasions, surprising your partner with a small token of appreciation or simply picking something that reflects their interests can speak volumes to someone who values receiving gifts as a love language.

Quality time Quality time is a love language that emphasises the importance of being present with your partner. In today’s busy world, it is easy to get caught up in distractions, but for individuals whose primary love language is quality time, undivided attention is the ultimate gift. Spending quality time means putting away your phone, turning off the TV and actively engaging in meaningful conversations and activities together. It is about making your loved one feel valued and cherished by giving them your full focus and presence. Physical touch Physical touch is a powerful love language that encompasses everything from hugs and kisses to holding hands and cuddling. For those who speak this love language, physical affection is the most direct way to convey love and affection. Understanding this love language means recognising the significance of physical touch in building and maintaining a healthy relationship. It is about being attentive to your partner’s need for physical closeness and intimacy.