Exploring new diners

THE Malaysian dining scene continues to thrive with the opening of several new and unique restaurant concepts, each bringing something special to the table. From inclusivity-focused cafés to international culinary brands expanding their footprint, here are six newly launched restaurant locations that are making waves.

At the forefront of these launches is Starbucks Malaysia, celebrating its 26th anniversary with an addition to its signing store (deaf store) lineup.

Starbucks Malaysia: Pioneering inclusivity in Johor

Starbucks Malaysia has once again set the benchmark for inclusivity with the launch of its fourth signing store in Permas City, Johor, on Dec 17, 2024. The signing store concept, first introduced in 2016, is an innovative initiative to empower the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community by creating accessible job opportunities and fostering inclusive customer experiences.

The new outlet builds on the success of the signing stores in Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Sarawak, with the Permas City location being the first in the southern region.

The store also celebrates the promotion of Mohd Akmal, a long-time Deaf partner, to the role of store supervisor. His journey, from barista at the first signing store in Bangsar Village II to leading a team at Permas City, exemplifies Starbucks’ commitment to nurturing talent within the Deaf community.

Adding a creative flair, the Permas City signing store features an artwork by Deaf artist Wong Jia Yaw titled The Colors of Joy. This piece celebrates the resilience and creativity of Deaf culture, with vibrant colours and sign language elements symbolising connection and growth.

As part of its anniversary, Starbucks Malaysia is offering ongoing discounts for PWD/OKU cardholders nationwide. Exclusive activities and promotions at the Permas City store include a free Tall Americano for visitors who sign “Starbucks” in Malaysian sign language.