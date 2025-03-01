Exploring new diners

THE Malaysian dining scene continues to thrive with the opening of several new and unique restaurant concepts, each bringing something special to the table. From inclusivity-focused cafés to international culinary brands expanding their footprint, here are six newly launched restaurant locations that are making waves.
At the forefront of these launches is Starbucks Malaysia, celebrating its 26th anniversary with an addition to its signing store (deaf store) lineup.
Starbucks Malaysia: Pioneering inclusivity in Johor
Starbucks Malaysia has once again set the benchmark for inclusivity with the launch of its fourth signing store in Permas City, Johor, on Dec 17, 2024. The signing store concept, first introduced in 2016, is an innovative initiative to empower the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community by creating accessible job opportunities and fostering inclusive customer experiences.
The new outlet builds on the success of the signing stores in Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Sarawak, with the Permas City location being the first in the southern region.
The store also celebrates the promotion of Mohd Akmal, a long-time Deaf partner, to the role of store supervisor. His journey, from barista at the first signing store in Bangsar Village II to leading a team at Permas City, exemplifies Starbucks’ commitment to nurturing talent within the Deaf community.
Adding a creative flair, the Permas City signing store features an artwork by Deaf artist Wong Jia Yaw titled The Colors of Joy. This piece celebrates the resilience and creativity of Deaf culture, with vibrant colours and sign language elements symbolising connection and growth.
As part of its anniversary, Starbucks Malaysia is offering ongoing discounts for PWD/OKU cardholders nationwide. Exclusive activities and promotions at the Permas City store include a free Tall Americano for visitors who sign “Starbucks” in Malaysian sign language.
Fuiyoh! It’s Uncle Roger: Expanding across Klang Valley
Fuiyoh! It’s Uncle Roger continues to captivate food enthusiasts with the opening of its second and third outlets in MyTown Shopping Centre and IPC Shopping Centre on Dec 15 and 16, 2024, respectively. The restaurant, known for its signature wok hei flavours, has introduced a revised pricing structure, with affordable offerings.
The menu has expanded to include new items like gourmet chicken sausages and deep-fried prawns, promising to delight customers. Beyond Klang Valley, the brand has ambitious plans, with upcoming outlets in Johor Bahru and Penang as well as aspirations to expand to countries like India and the Philippines.
Shake Shack: Avo-lovers rejoice at Sunway Pyramid
Shake Shack has opened a second location at Sunway Pyramid on Dec 19, 2024. The launch introduced the exclusive Avocado Menu, featuring the Avocado Burger and Avocado Chicken, both celebrating fresh ingredients and premium flavours.
The outlet also offers frozen custard creations like Cleopatra’s Dream (RM15) and The Golden Rule (RM15), inspired by local culture. With vibrant murals by Malaysian artist Jaemy C and opening day activities, Shake Shack at Sunway Pyramid blends global charm with local flair.
Tim Hortons signature store: Crafting coffee moments at Sunway Pyramid
Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons has launched its first premium Signature Store in Malaysia at Sunway Pyramid.
The menu features signature lattes & iced capps like maple cinnamon latte (starting at RM13) alongside Malaysian-inspired items like the butterscotch ondeh-ondeh iced capp (starting at RM12) and sambal chicken grilled cheese wrap (RM12).
The outlet also collaborates with Mercy Malaysia through its Tims for Good MY initiative, donating proceeds from specific menu items to support local communities.
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: A drive-in café in Penang
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Malaysia marks its 200th café opening at Caltex Batu Maung, Penang, with a unique drive-in concept. Customers can enjoy premium handcrafted beverages like the Black Forest Mocha Ice Blended (from RM18.90) and Double Chocolate Peppermint Latte (from RM16.90) with convenience.
The café also introduces the MyCBTL app, offering personalised promotions and smooth ordering. Opening promotions, such as a free Polar Bean Bunny with an RM100 spend, add to the festive atmosphere.
Sephora Café: Where beauty meets desserts
Sephora Malaysia introduces its first café in Southeast Asia at Fahrenheit88, blending beauty and indulgence. Open until May 31, the Sephora Café offers treats like the Flower Bloom petit gateaux (RM22) and the Sephora Special doughnut (RM12), crafted in collaboration with Trio Bakehouse. The chic outdoor setting complements Sephora’s brand experience, making it a perfect stop for beauty enthusiasts.
From inclusive initiatives like Starbucks’ signing store to the culinary creativity of Shake Shack, Malaysia’s dining scene continues to evolve with exciting new concepts. These openings reflect not only the growth of the food and beverage industry but also a deep commitment to inclusivity, quality and community engagement. Whether you are in Johor, Klang Valley or Penang, there is a fresh dining experience waiting to be explored.