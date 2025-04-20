Exploring Philippines

WITH over 210,000 expected visitors and a strong international presence, the 56th edition of Matta Fair KL 2025 has once again proven to be a vital platform for connecting travel-hungry Malaysians with new experiences and the Philippines stood out as a star destination.

During a special presentation at the fair, Malaysia Representative Office marketing director Datuk Melissa Ong and Asean and Pacific Division, International Promotions Department market specialist III Gianna Allysa Añonuevo, who jointly oversee Philippine tourism promotions in Malaysia, shared how local interest in the Philippines has grown significantly in recent years.

Once limited to basic Manila-focused itineraries, travel packages have now expanded to include a rich variety of destinations such as Palawan, Boracay and Cebu.

More than just Manila

The Philippines’ new range of travel options reflects the diversity of its archipelago, with packages now offering a balanced mix of beach escapes, adventure activities and cultural experiences.

Boracay, a long-time favourite for its postcard-perfect beaches, is seeing renewed interest among Malaysian travellers. Its white sands and calm turquoise waters make it ideal for families during the day, while beachside nightlife transforms the island into a lively spot for partygoers by night.

Conversely, Palawan offers peaceful getaways with stunning seascapes, perfect for island-hopping and diving. Meanwhile, Cebu brings a dynamic blend of urban energy and historic charm, with well-preserved Spanish-influenced landmarks and direct ferry access to attractions like Bohol’s Chocolate Hills.

Muslim-friendly travel

One of the standout announcements was the growing availability of Muslim-friendly tourism options in the Philippines. A beachfront resort in Boracay recently launched a fully Muslim-friendly experience, offering halal dining and private facilities designed to meet the needs of Muslim travellers. This development underscores the Philippines’ commitment to inclusive travel and its efforts to cater to the rising demand from Malaysia’s Muslim-majority population.

Ong highlighted that such initiatives not only provide comfort and peace of mind for Muslim families but also open the door to new audiences seeking destinations that respect their faith-based needs.

Adventures across land and sea

The Philippines offers thrilling activities, from land-based excursions to water sports. Helmet diving and parasailing are top draws in Boracay, while island-hopping tours remain popular in Palawan. These experiences provide a close-up look at the country’s marine biodiversity, limestone cliffs and hidden lagoons.

Meanwhile, in Cebu, visitors can immerse themselves in the local culture through food tours and visits to historical churches and forts. The opportunity to take a ferry ride to Bohol adds another layer to the travel experience, where travellers can meet the endangered Philippine tarsier and explore lush natural landscapes.