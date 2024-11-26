Face your Gladiator II destiny

FOR the first time in nearly 2,000 years, the Roman Colosseum will once again echo with the sounds of battle, not for survival, but for an extraordinary, immersive experience.

On May 7 and 8 next year, daring participants can step into the shoes of ancient warriors in an exclusive gladiator-themed event hosted by Airbnb.

This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity offers two three-hour sessions, each accommodating up to 16 guests, allowing participants to follow in the footsteps of history’s legendary gladiators. As night falls, the Colosseum transforms under candlelight, creating an atmosphere steeped in both history and mystery.

Guests will begin their journey at the hypogeum, the underground chambers once used for preparation and strategy. There, they will don historically accurate armour representing their gladiator type – whether murmillo, trax, provocator, retiarius, or contrarete.