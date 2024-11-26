Face your Gladiator II destiny

FOR the first time in nearly 2,000 years, the Roman Colosseum will once again echo with the sounds of battle, not for survival, but for an extraordinary, immersive experience.
On May 7 and 8 next year, daring participants can step into the shoes of ancient warriors in an exclusive gladiator-themed event hosted by Airbnb.
This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity offers two three-hour sessions, each accommodating up to 16 guests, allowing participants to follow in the footsteps of history’s legendary gladiators. As night falls, the Colosseum transforms under candlelight, creating an atmosphere steeped in both history and mystery.
Guests will begin their journey at the hypogeum, the underground chambers once used for preparation and strategy. There, they will don historically accurate armour representing their gladiator type – whether murmillo, trax, provocator, retiarius, or contrarete.
Guided through the labyrinthine halls, participants will reflect on the fates of ancient warriors while preparing for their trial.
The evening unfolds with a captivating performance by seasoned gladiators showcasing the artistry of swordsmanship and shield combat. Guests are encouraged to observe and learn, as they will soon put their skills to the test. A brief feast of gladiator-appropriate fare, including grapes, pomegranates, nuts and almonds, will fuel participants before their battle.
The highlight of the experience comes as each guest engages in gladiatorial training and combat within the arena itself. With the watchful eye of a summa rudis – a historical referee – participants will compete in thrilling mock battles.
Victory or defeat will be determined with the traditional gesture of the Roman thumb (infestus pollex), granting winners the glory of joining the Colosseum’s storied legacy.
This unique event is free, with booking requests open from Nov 27 at 10 pm to Dec 10 at 3.59pm. Note that participants are responsible for their travel to and from Rome.