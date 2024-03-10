Factors to consider when buying washing machine

Size, usage and energy consumption among key considerations

BUYING a washing machine is a serious investment. While it may not be as expensive as buying a house, a washing machine is still one of the pricier household appliances one will invest in. Hence, equipping yourself with the necessary knowledge can save you time and money, preventing you from buying the wrong washing machine. These are the pertinent factors to consider before handing over the cash. Price A good place to start would be to know your budget. By knowing how much you are willing to spend, you will be able to narrow down your choices. From its brand to its features, you can decide which washing machine is suitable for you. Once you do, be sure to conduct thorough research and compare prices (within your range) and benefits such as the warranty.

A longer warranty period is guaranteed to work in your favour as it provides you with peace of mind and protection against any defects or issues down the line. Size Yes, size matters! This is especially true when deciding on a washing machine. Are you looking to fit it into your kitchen or the corner of your balcony? You would be able to play around with the size if you decide to have it in your kitchen, which normally will have a corner dedicated for a washing machine. But if you are looking to place it in your bathroom, it is best to go with a smaller washing machine.

Regardless, always pick an area with an adequate size with space to vent. Not only is it safer and more convenient, but it is also instrumental in minimising noise. Capacity The next factor to ponder on is the washing machine’s capacity. Is the machine meant to take on the load of an entire family? Or are you buying the machine just for you? If it is for your family, you will require a larger washing machine as it often comes with greater capacity. Unlike smaller machines, the larger ones are capable of washing far more laundry in one go.

Though you can always run more washes, this will cost you more financially as it takes up more water and electricity, leading you to spend more in the long run. Plus, larger machines are also great for lazy people as you can get away with delaying your laundry time, which brings us to our next point. Energy efficiency Electricity and water usage is also something to consider. This is because a washing machine requires tons of electricity and water to operate. Settling on the wrong machine would spike up your water and electricity bills. Picking an Energy Star-certified washing machine, therefore, would be advisable as it is proven to reduce electricity and water usage. In fact, washing machines with Energy Star ratings generally use 25% less energy and 33% less water than uncertified ones.

Front or top load Last but not least, the location of the washing machine’s door is another component that decides whether a washing machine is ideal for you or not. During your search, be sure to learn about the difference between the two types: front-load washers and top-load washers as there are major differences between the two. Front-load washers place the door at the side of the machine, whereas top-load washers’ doors are at the top. In addition, front-load washers employ a horizontal drum and depend on gravity to rotate the clothes and water around, making it suitable for delicate fabrics.