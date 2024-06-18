Failsafe formula for fun

BAD Boys: Ride or Die brings back the iconic duo of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in a way that will leave audiences laughing, gasping and cheering for more.

Directed by the dynamic duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, this fourth instalment in the Bad Boys series takes the franchise to new heights, proving that these buddy detectives have plenty of fuel left in their comedic and action-packed tanks.

Plot twists and turns

The story kicks off with the wedding of Detective Mike (Smith) and Melanie (Melanie Liburd). What should be a joyous occasion quickly turns into chaos as Mike and his long-time partner Detective Marcus (Lawrence) dive headfirst into an investigation of corruption within the Miami Police Department.

Posthumously accused of being involved with drug cartels, their late Captain Howard (Joe Pantoliano) becomes the focus of their probe. However, in classic Bad Boys fashion, nothing is as straightforward as it seems.

With Mike’s son Armando (Jacob io) now in jail for the murder of Howard, the plot thickens when he insists that Howard is not corrupt and that he can identify the real mastermind behind the murder.

Cue helicopter crashes, daring escapes and a race against time that sees Mike and Marcus declared fugitives by the police force. The duo, however, are never truly alone. They receive crucial help from their trusty team of cohorts, Kelly (Vanessa Hudgens), Dorn (Alexander Ludwig) and the ever-resourceful Captain Rita (Paola Núñez).

Cinematic mastery

The cinematography in Bad Boys: Ride or Die is nothing short of breathtaking. Adil and Bilall have crafted scenes that draw the audience in with stunning visuals and heart-pounding action sequences.

From the tense helicopter crash to the climactic showdown in a former alligator park, the camera work puts viewers in chaos, making them feel every punch, explosion and narrow escape. The use of Miami’s vibrant cityscape as a backdrop only adds to the film’s visual appeal, creating a cinematic experience that is both gritty and glamorous.

At the heart of the film lies a message about the enduring power of friendship. Mike and Marcus’s relationship has always been a cornerstone of the Bad Boys series, but the latest film brings it to the fore.

Their bond is portrayed not just as a partnership but as a profound connection that can be likened to soulmates. The film beautifully underscores that true soulmates are not limited to romantic relationships but can be found in friendships that stand the test of time and adversity.