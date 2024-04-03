RELEASED nearly a decade ago, Bloodborne was one of the highlights when it came to owning a PlayStation 4 (PS4), as it was a console exclusive.

Unlike FromSoftware’s previous Dark Souls and Demon’s Souls games, Bloodborne was removed from the medieval fantasy of those games.

It was instead heavily influenced by HP Lovecraft’s brand of cosmic horror while taking inspiration from the late Kentaro Miura’s Berserk manga series.

The game’s combat was also much faster than in the studio’s previous projects. It was something old fans of FromSoftware loved and it brought in new fans that wanted punishing difficulty with blazing fast, aggressive combat.

Bloodborne’s style of aggressive fighting and being able to reflexively adapt was then reintroduced in FromSoftware’s ninja game Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Hence the game’s special place in PS4 history. It is also why fans have been asking for a remake of the game for the longest time.

Hidetaka Miyazaki, president of FromSoftware and creator of the studio’s flagship games, including Bloodborne, recently commented on the potential for a remake during an interview with Eurogamer.

“It is a title we hold very dear and just as dear as our fans. It does make me very happy to see that there are still so many people passionate about it,” he said.

“Put simply, it makes me very happy to see it’s a title with a lot of specific memories, both for me and the staff who worked on it. And when we see those passionate voices in the community, of course it makes us feel thrilled; it makes us feel very fortunate to have that and to have those memories.”

Without concrete confirmation, fans will just have to be content with Miyazaki’s acknowledgment that the studio is aware of the calls for a remake.