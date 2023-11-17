Farm-to-table culinary oasis

NESTLED in the vibrant heart of Kuala Lumpur, Caffe Sprouts encourages you to embark on a culinary journey celebrating freshness and wholesomeness. This inviting restaurant was born from humble beginnings in a modest corner at Tiffin at the Yard. The passionate support and enthusiasm of discerning food enthusiasts provided the catalyst for its transformation into a fully-fledged dining destination, enveloped in lush greenery. Stepping through its doors, the friendly staff extends a warm welcome, setting the stage for an exceptional dining experience. A source of pride for this establishment is its unwavering commitment to sourcing all vegetables from their urban farm, Opus Farm in Seksyen 27, Shah Alam, and the picturesque Cameron Highland farm known as Cameron Chai Farms.

This meticulous approach results in an array of produce that exudes unparalleled freshness, underscoring its culinary philosophy, which emphasises the importance of quality ingredients and simplicity. This culinary philosophy shines through in the carefully curated menu. While lunchtime offers a brisk and dynamic experience, dinner is marked by a refined atmosphere, complemented by soft lighting and table lamps that create a serene setting ideal for relaxation and savouring a multitude of flavours. Among the culinary highlights is the charred nai pak, a visually appealing dish showcasing the innate freshness of vegetables. Served with an onion puree, burnt butter, and pine nuts, this creation offers a symphony of flavours and textures.

The smoky essence of the charred greens harmonises beautifully with the richness of the puree, while the burnt butter and pine nuts add a layer of exquisite depth. Another menu gem is the grilled cabbage, a delightful surprise even for those who may not typically favour this vegetable. Accompanied by an in-house anchovy sambal and Greek yoghurt, it creates an intriguing balance of savoury and creamy notes, leaving diners pleasantly surprised and eager to savour every bite.

The sweet potatoes, paired with a gorgonzola ranch sauce, epitomise the comfort and satisfaction that well-prepared root vegetables can deliver. The creamy sauce melds seamlessly with the tender, caramelised sweet potatoes, forming a delightful fusion of flavours that will leave your taste buds dancing with delight. A true hero on the menu is the eggplant Parmigiana, prepared with a signature pomodoro tomato sauce. With each bite of eggplant, you will embark on a journey through layers of flavours, enhanced by the robust tomato sauce and a rich, bubbling cheese topping. Undoubtedly, this dish takes centre stage as the star of the night, inviting every visitor to experience its delectable charm.

The perfectly cooked meat exudes tenderness and bursts with flavour, while the mint salsa and spinach salad provide a refreshing contrast to the richness of the dish. For those with a preference for non-vegetarian options, the menu offers a diverse range of dishes catering to a wide spectrum of palates. The lamb roulade, prepared with a tantalising spice marinade, mint salsa verde and Brazilian spinach salad with pomegranate, is a carnivore’s delight.

The dedicated team behind this establishment is unwavering in its mission to provide a unique and satisfying culinary experience for its patrons. Whether you are in search of a quick, fresh lunch or an elegant dinner, you will be greeted with open arms and a diverse array of dishes tailored to satisfy a wide range of tastes. This remarkable dining destination in the heart of the city, born from a passion for fresh and wholesome cuisine, has evolved from modest origins into a fully-fledged establishment. With a commitment to sourcing vegetables exclusively from its urban farm and an emphasis on the quality of ingredients, it has created a menu that appeals to a variety of tastes. Every dish, from the charred nai pak to the grilled cabbage, the eggplant Parmigiana to the lamb roulade, promises an unforgettable culinary experience.