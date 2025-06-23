France detains two after gunmen kill bride at wedding party

MARSEILLE: Two people in France have been taken into custody after a 27-year-old bride was killed at a wedding party in a village in southeastern France, a source close to the case said on Monday.

The bride was killed when gunmen attacked a wedding party in the tiny village of Goult early Sunday, with one of the assailants also dying during the assault.

Three people, including the 25-year-old groom and a 13-year-old child, were injured in the attack, which plunged the picturesque village into shock.

The violence might be linked to possible drug-related score-settling, according to sources.

At around 4:30 am (0230 GMT) the newlyweds were leaving the party when they were confronted by the masked assailants.

According to another source close to the case, the two men, aged between 20 and 30, have been taken into custody on Sunday, several hours after the attack.

A third attacker is still on the run.

Authorities mobilised dozens of police and a helicopter to hunt down the gunmen.

An investigation into murder and attempted murder by an organised gang has been launched.

According to one of the sources close to the case, the groom was known to police for drug and organised crime offences.

The body of the attacker was found at the scene. It was not clear if the assailant was hit by a bullet fired by one of the other attackers, by the groom or others.

Avignon prosecutor Florence Galtier said on Sunday that the assailant was targeted in an apparent exchange of fire. She did not provide further details.

However, according to one of the sources close to the case, the attacker was hit by the couple’s car as they tried to flee.

The autopsies were set to be performed this week.

The attackers, who arrived by car, carried several weapons.