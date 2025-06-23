Pahang police form task force to curb ECRL cable thefts

KUANTAN: Pahang Police will establish a task force to prevent theft at the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project sites here.

State Police Chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman stated that these activities are under their observation after receiving 10 police reports related to theft at the project’s construction locations since last month, with estimated losses reaching RM200,000.

He said that cases involving theft of cables and iron have been reported along the ECRL project route in Cherating, Gebeng, and Gambang here, and no arrests have been made so far.

“We are still tracking down the individuals involved, and strict action will be taken against them according to existing legal provisions,“ he said when met by Bernama here today.

Yahaya informed that those involved in cable theft cases can be prosecuted under Section 431A of the Penal Code for mischief by damaging cables. If convicted, they can face imprisonment for two years, a fine, or both.

He added that his department also suggested that the project management acquire the services of auxiliary police to curb such thefts from continuing.

“We are ready to cooperate with Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) in addressing this issue, and the public is also urged to report to the police if they have information about any parties trying to sell cables and other construction materials,“ he said.

Meanwhile, he also warned the public not to buy stolen goods, as it is also an offence and can be prosecuted under Section 411 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment, a fine, or both, if convicted.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke was reported today as saying that the Royal Malaysia Police must take firm action against cable theft cases at ECRL project sites, as such acts could disrupt the smooth progress and implementation of the project.

Earlier, MRL had expressed concern following reports of cable theft detected at certain locations along the ECRL alignment, spanning across Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, and Selangor.