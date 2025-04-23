Fresh collaborations with notable brands

BRAND ambassadors are crucial for furthering a new style and image in the fashion and beauty industry. While the brand’s core is the selling point, ambassadors are essential in driving attention to them. Celebrities, as such, are often scouted for collaborations. Here is a list of celebrities who have recently earned collaborations with notable brands. Daiyan Trisha – Uniqlo Malaysian actress Daiyan Trisha has been appointed as Uniqlo’s first brand advocate in Malaysia. As the apparel’s advocate, Daiyan will play a key role in showcasing the brand’s products, including versatile pieces from the Linen collection. Designed to seamlessly integrate into daily life, the star will show how these products embody the LifeWear philosophy, combining simplicity, comfort and innovation for every occasion. Since making her debut in 2012, Daiyan has established herself as an actress and singer in Malaysia’s entertainment industry. The 31-year-old has appeared in numerous movies such as Jerunei’s Curse and released two albums.

Allison Yee – Asics Malaysia Local athlete Allison Yee has joined Asics’s Malaysian family as its newest brand ambassador. Together with Asics, Yee will foster a healthier and more active lifestyle in the female community. After graduating with a degree in Food Science and Technology from University Putra Malaysia, Yee began her athletic journey with casual running in 2014. She then progressed into competitive sports, making her mark in events such as the 2019 Sea Games Duathlon, 2018 Ironman triathlon and 2024 Tokyo Marathon. Outside sports, Yee is a content creator, who shares her athletic progress and passion for running online.

Zahirah Macwilson – Ulike Hair removal device brand Ulike is on a mission to shape the future of beauty, introducing its latest devices – Ulike Air10 Pro and Ulike Clear Pro. Joining them is local actress Zahirah Macwilson, who serves as the brand’s first Malaysian ambassador. At the recent launch event, Zahirah made her presence known with her beauty insights and personal experiences with Ulike. “Having smooth, hair-free skin gives me the confidence to look and feel my best. With my hectic schedule, Ulike saves me so much time since I no longer need to visit the salon for hair removal. “It is gentle, pain-free and incredibly convenient, allowing me to achieve salon-quality results in the comfort and privacy of my home,” shared the 30-year-old. Zahirah rose to fame in 2015 after starring in numerous shows for TV3 and TV9. She has since transitioned to making movies.

Jackson Wang – Jordan Brand As the global ambassador of Jordan Brand, Jackson Wang recently took on the role of creative curator at Nike’s recent Air Max Night in Shanghai, China. The K-pop star transformed the city into Nike’s Air Max Innovation Lab, where eight themed experience spaces created an immersive journey across three dimensions – product innovation, athletic energy and cultural resonance. Wang drew inspiration from the Air Max Dn8, aiming to create a diverse experience of culture, music and art. He was appointed as Jordan Brand’s global ambassador last December. Considering Nike is under the same parent company as Jordan, Wang contributed to Nike’s Air Max Innovation Lab as creative curator.

Gracie Abrams – Hourglass Cosmetics Pop star Gracie Abrams is the new face of Hourglass Cosmetics. Along with the beauty brand, the Grammy-nominated singer will highlight the complexion products designed for Any Time, Any Place, Any Wear. Her efforts, particularly, will demonstrate how radiant skin can be a canvas for personal storytelling and self-expression. Abrams and Hourglass Cosmetics reflected this in the 2025 campaign, capturing Abrams’s constant glowing complexion throughout the day. In the golden morning light, the midday and after-dark, each image was time-stamped to showcase the 16-hour wear of the Vanish Airbrush Concealer and the Veil Hydrating Skin Tint.

Asian stars – Prada Re-Nylon Various Asian stars have been enlisted as ambassadors for the Prada Re-Nylon collection. Personalities include Prada Ambassadors Karina, Jeon Somi, Sana, Win Metawin, Kentaro Sakaguchi, Sky Wongravee, Kunpol, Wonpil, Meen Nichakoon, Tor Thanapob, Namtan Tipnaree and Toey Jarinporn.