Feline odyssey into world of departed soul

WHEN pets die, where do they go? A question that has sent parents all over spiralling, grappling for the right words to explain a taboo topic before landing on the good ol’ “Oh, they went to pets’ heaven”.

Exploring that grim mystery is The Death Kitten Who Gave Away Nine Lives, written by Alycia Wong, and created and illustrated by Dave Liew.

Set in Folkvangr, the book invites little minds to the vibrant afterlife realm helmed by the Norse goddess Freya.

The tale opens with a plague that looms over the realm as many cats, all of whom are supposed to pass the Rainbow Bridge, go missing.

Needing the extra paws, Oken, the lead character, was hired to lighten the load. An intern, he works under the supervision of the Senior. Think cat-Grim Reaper!

But Oken faces a dilemma. He is not sure that he would be a good fit to be a Death Kitten, but Freya trusts him, and he has been entrusted to collect his first soul under the supervision of The Senior.