Festive styles

Celebrating the Year of the Dragon with iconic 90s fashion revival

THE Chinese New Year is not all about feasting and collecting ang pows – it is also the perfect occasion to showcase style and fashion. As we step into the Year of the Dragon, there has been a delightful resurgence of 90s Chinese New Year fashion trends that are making a striking comeback. Here are seven iconic trends that have found their way back into festive wardrobes. Cheongsam chic The elegant and form-fitting cheongsam, also known as the qipao, is experiencing a renaissance. This traditional dress, characterised by its high collar and sleek silhouette, was a staple in the 90s. Today, fashionistas are embracing the timeless appeal of the cheongsam, combining classic designs with modern fabrics and patterns. The fusion of tradition and contemporary flair has made the cheongsam a symbol of sophistication during the festive season.

Oversized sleeves and intricate embroidery In the 90s, elaborate embroidery and oversized sleeves were all the rage. Fast forward to the present day, these trends are making a glamorous return. Dresses and blouses adorned with intricate embroidery are stealing the spotlight, capturing the essence of Chinese craftsmanship. The exaggerated sleeves, reminiscent of traditional Chinese opera costumes, add a touch of drama and elegance to the festive wardrobe, bringing back the glamour of yesteryear.

Mandarin collars and frog closures Mandarin collars and frog closures were iconic elements of 90s Chinese fashion and are now reclaiming its prominence. Blouses, jackets and even modern dresses are embracing the mandarin collar, infusing a sense of cultural identity into contemporary fashion. The distinctive frog closures, with its knotted fastenings, are adding a nostalgic touch to outfits, creating a harmonious blend of vintage and modern aesthetics.

Brocade resurgence The opulence of brocade fabric was synonymous with 90s Chinese New Year celebrations. Today, the allure of brocade is making a powerful comeback. This luxurious, intricately woven fabric is being incorporated into dresses, jackets and accessories, elevating the festive wardrobe with its rich texture and vibrant patterns. Brocade’s ability to flawlessly transition from casual to formal wear has solidified its place as a must-have in the revival of 90s fashion.

Velvet revival Velvet, with its plush texture and luxurious appeal, was a favourite fabric in the 90s. This Chinese New Year, velvet is experiencing a revival, adding a touch of regal elegance to festive ensembles. Velvet dresses, blazers and even accessories are making a bold statement, providing a perfect blend of comfort and style. The resurgence of velvet brings forth a sense of nostalgia while allowing individuals to express their unique fashion sensibilities.

The charm of red packet accessories In the 90s, red packet accessories were a playful and popular trend during Chinese New Year celebrations. These accessories, often featuring miniature versions of the iconic red envelopes exchanged for good luck, are making a whimsical comeback. From earrings to handbags, the charm of the red packet is adding a festive and auspicious touch to outfits, reminding wearers of the joyous spirit of the Lunar New Year.