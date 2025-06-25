Fighting spirit

Good Boy packs punch with heart, humour, unique plot rooted in Olympic-level boxing

K-DRAMA Good Boy directed by Shim Na-yeon delivers a knockout combination of action and emotion, fronted by a trio of talented stars Park Bo-gum, Kim So-hyun and Lee Sang-yi. With its unique plot rooted in the gritty world of Olympic-level boxing and the unconventional path of its central characters, the series offers more than the typical underdog sports tale. Set against the backdrop of a special police unit made up of former athletes, Good Boy follows Yoon Dong-joo (played by Park Bo-gum), an ex-boxer who once brought home gold for South Korea. After an incident threatens his career and future, he is recruited into this elite force alongside other medalists, turning gloves and gear into cuffs and combat boots. Characters with depth After winning hearts with emotional performances in When Life Gives You Tangerines, Park Bo-gum returns in a role that lets him breathe a little easier, literally and figuratively. Dong-joo is still cool and skilled, but what makes him stand out is his warmth. His sweet smile, easy-going charm and subtle humour add layers to a character that could have easily been reduced to a typical tough guy.

It is a refreshing shift from the tear-streaked, brooding roles he tackled before. Of course, his boxing scenes are still impressive, thanks to the training he committed to. But it is the mix of action and personality that makes this performance one of his most likeable yet. While Kim So-hyun is no stranger to emotionally charged roles, Good Boy pushes her into new territory with physical action sequences and intense standoffs. Her portrayal balances strength and vulnerability, especially in scenes where Ji-hyun questions the system and fights for justice, not just with her fists but her values. As for Lee Sang-yi, known for bringing humour and depth to his supporting roles, Lee adds a vital comedic rhythm to Good Boy, often acting as the glue between Bo-gum’s stoicism and So-hyun’s intensity. His chemistry with the two leads is natural and adds a necessary lightness to the darker moments in the series.

Series with substance One of the show’s biggest strengths lies in its pacing. The pilot episode kicks off with an adrenaline-pumping fight scene, but the series’ appeal lies in how it explores trauma and the unusual friendship among its leads. The combination of heartfelt backstories and dynamic fight choreography creates a gripping balance of substance. However, there are moments when the storyline risks falling into predictable K-drama territory, especially with its familiar setup of “trauma-fuelled hero turned protector”. Some early side characters feel a bit underwritten, but given it is still early in the series, there is plenty of time for deeper development.