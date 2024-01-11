Final tango with mixed results

Venom-Eddie bromance shines through chaos

The film leans into the oddball humour and wild chemistry that defined the previous entries. – PICS COURTESY OF SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT MALAYSIA

VENOM: The Last Dance, directed by Kelly Marcel, marks the closing chapter of the Venom trilogy. While it may not offer the most tightly written plot or well-paced storytelling, it still delivers moments of fun that make it worth a watch, provided audiences enter with the right expectations. With Tom Hardy fully embracing his dual role as Eddie Brock and the chaotic symbiote Venom, the film leans into the oddball humour and wild chemistry that defined the previous entries.

Chaotic plot that is best not overthought The film throws Eddie and Venom back into action, pursued by enemies from both the human and symbiote worlds. As they try to stay one step ahead, the plot veers through several subplots, throwing in new characters and stakes along the way. While it may not hold together in the smoothest way, the story offers enough humour and action to carry viewers along for the ride. However, the pacing can be uneven. Some scenes linger longer than necessary, slowing the momentum, while other moments feel rushed, especially in the final act. The narrative occasionally loses focus, but those invested in the bizarre love-hate relationship between Eddie and Venom will find plenty to enjoy. The heart of the film – and its greatest strength – is the relationship between Eddie and Venom. Hardy’s performance as both the neurotic Eddie and the chaotic, childlike Venom is what makes the movie tick. Their constant bickering, reluctant teamwork and surprisingly tender moments provide much of the film’s humour and emotional depth. This dynamic compensates for some of the film’s narrative shortcomings. Whether they are arguing over food or plotting their next escape, Eddie and Venom’s interactions remain the highlight, giving fans the offbeat charm they have come to expect from the series.

Stellar supporting cast with limited impact The supporting cast, including Chiwetel Ejiofor as the determined Rex Strickland and Juno Temple as Dr Payne, brings strong performances, but their characters need to be more utilised. Stephen Graham returns as Patrick Mulligan, adding a new layer to his character’s arc, but even his subplot feels like it needed more room to breathe. While some characters feel like they are added for the sake of world-building, others contribute to the chaotic fun. Peggy Lu’s Mrs Chen once again adds comic relief, further cementing her as a fan-favourite. Despite these efforts, the secondary characters often serve as distractions rather than meaningful contributors to the plot. Though Venom: The Last Dance offers plenty of fun moments, it struggles to deliver a truly satisfying conclusion. The third act, in particular, feels like it could have been tighter and more impactful. The stakes escalate quickly but are not fully resolved in a way that feels earned. The ending leaves some threads dangling, which might hint at future possibilities, but it falls short of providing a definitive or rewarding closure for the trilogy.

Not perfect, but still fun Ultimately, Venom: The Last Dance is a film that benefits from not being taken too seriously. It is best enjoyed with the mindset that it is an entertaining, if imperfect, romp through the quirky world of Eddie and Venom. While it does not quite stick to the landing, the charm of the central duo makes the journey worthwhile. For fans of the first two films, this instalment offers more of what they loved: irreverent humour, frenetic action and the undeniable chemistry between Venom and Eddie. While it is not the most polished entry in the trilogy, it is an enjoyable watch for anyone who appreciates the weird and wild corners of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Venom: The Last Dance delivers where it counts: in humour, action and character moments. It is a decent entry into the Venom universe, even if it stumbles with pacing and an unsatisfying conclusion. Fans who embrace the chaos and come for the Eddie-Venom bromance will find plenty to enjoy. And who knows? While the trilogy may be ending, perhaps there is still more symbiotic fun waiting just over the horizon.