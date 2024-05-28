First teaser of ‘Dune: Prophecy’ TV prequel unveiled

THE first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated TV prequel to the recent Dune films, titled Dune: Prophecy has been released. The six-episode series is set to premiere later this year, although an exact date has yet to be confirmed.

The teaser was revealed by the chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content Casey Bloys, during the Warner Bros Discovery upfront presentation recently.

Initially created in 2019 under the name Dune: The Sisterhood, the series draws inspiration from the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Dune: Prophecy, set in the expansive Dune universe created by Frank Herbert, takes place 10,000 years before the rise of Paul Atreides. It explores the origins of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood, led by the Harkonnen siblings, portrayed by Emily Watson and Olivia Williams. In the Dune films, later sisterhood members are played by Rebecca Ferguson and Charlotte Rampling.

This series follows the enormous success of Dune: Part Two, which has grossed US$710 million (RM3.32 billion) globally. Co-produced by Max and Legendary Television, the series faced several significant cast, writer, and director changes, while navigating through the pandemic and actor and writer strikes.

The cast also includes Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha. Alison Schapker serves as the showrunner and executive producer.

Diane Ademu-John, who co-developed the series and initially served as an executive producer, is among those who departed early on. Anna Foerster executive-produced and directed multiple episodes, including the first.

Other executive producers include Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns, Jon Spaihts, Brian Herbert, and Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert representing the Frank Herbert estate. Anderson serves as a co-producer.