Fish feast

EMBRACE the spirit of this holy month with these four exquisite fish recipes that are perfect for Iftar gatherings or any special occasion during Ramadan. From traditional flavours to innovative twists, these dishes are sure to tantalise your taste buds and add a touch of culinary delight to your Ramadan festivities.
Baked lemon herb fish
This light and flavourful dish is a perfect addition to your Ramadan Iftar table, bringing a burst of citrusy goodness that will leave your taste buds tingling with joy.
Ingredients
4 fish fillets (such as salmon or tilapia)
2 tablespoons of olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 lemon, juiced and zested
1 teaspoon of dried thyme
1 teaspoon of dried parsley
Salt and pepper to taste
Sliced lemon for garnish
Fresh parsley for garnish
Instructions
1. Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and lightly grease a baking dish.
2. In a small bowl, mix together olive oil, minced garlic, lemon juice, lemon zest, thyme, parsley, salt and pepper.
3. Place the fish fillets in the prepared baking dish and pour the lemon herb mixture over them, ensuring they are evenly coated.
4. Bake in the preheated oven for 15–20 minutes, or until the fish is cooked through and flakes easily with a fork.
5. Garnish with sliced lemon and fresh parsley before serving.
Spicy tandoori fish
Marinated in a fiery blend of spices and grilled to smoky perfection, each bite is a symphony of flavours.
Ingredients
500g firm white fish fillets, cut into chunks
1 cup of plain yoghurt
2 tablespoons of tandoori masala
1 tablespoon of ginger-garlic paste
1 teaspoon of chilli powder
1 teaspoon of ground cumin
1 teaspoon of ground coriander
Salt to taste
Lemon wedges for serving
Chopped fresh cilantro for garnish
Instructions
1. In a bowl, combine yoghurt, tandoori masala, ginger-garlic paste, chilli powder, cumin, coriander and salt to make the marinade.
2. Add the fish chunks to the marinade, ensuring they are well coated. Cover and refrigerate for at least an hour, or preferably overnight.
3. Preheat your grill or grill pan over medium-high heat. Thread the marinated fish onto skewers.
4. Grill the fish skewers for 6–8 minutes, turning occasionally, until they are cooked through and have a charred exterior.
5. Serve hot with lemon wedges and garnish with chopped fresh cilantro.
Thai coconut curry fish
Creamy decadence of Thai coconut curry fish, where tender fish fillets swim in a pool of rich coconut milk infused with aromatic spices. With each spoonful, you will savour the harmonious balance of sweet, spicy and tangy flavours.
Ingredients
4 fish fillets (such as tilapia or snapper)
2 tablespoons of red curry paste
1 can of coconut milk
1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
1 yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced
1 onion, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons of fish sauce
1 tablespoon of brown sugar
Juice of 1 lime
Fresh cilantro for garnish
Cooked rice for serving
Instructions
1. Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add the red curry paste. Cook for 1–2 minutes until fragrant.
2. Pour in the coconut milk and stir until the curry paste is fully incorporated.
3. Add sliced bell peppers and onion to the skillet, and let simmer for 5 minutes until the vegetables are slightly softened.
4. Nestle the fish fillets into the curry sauce. Cover and simmer for 8–10 minutes, or until the fish is cooked through.
5. Stir in fish sauce, brown sugar, and lime juice. Adjust seasoning according to taste.
6. Serve the Thai coconut curry fish hot over cooked rice, garnished with fresh cilantro.
Asam pedas fish
Infused with a tantalising blend of tamarind, chilli and aromatic spices, this dish packs a punch that will awaken your taste buds and leave you craving for more during your Ramadan gatherings.
Ingredients
4 fish fillets (such as mackerel, stingray or snapper)
2 tablespoons of tamarind paste
1 tablespoon of fish curry powder
2 tablespoons of vegetable oil
1 onion, thinly sliced
2 tomatoes, cut into wedges
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
Salt to taste
Asam pedas paste
6 dried red chilies, soaked in hot water and deseeded
4 shallots, peeled
3 cloves of garlic, peeled
1-inch piece of ginger, peeled
1 stalk of lemongrass, white part only, thinly sliced
1 teaspoon of shrimp paste
1 teaspoon of ground turmeric
1 tablespoon of vegetable oil
Instructions
1. Blend all the ingredients for the asam pedas paste in a food processor or blender until smooth.
2. Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet or wok over medium heat. Add the asam pedas paste and cook for 3–4 minutes until fragrant.
3. Stir in tamarind paste and fish curry powder, then add sliced onion. Cook for another 2 minutes.
4. Add the fish fillets to the skillet, spooning the sauce over them. Cover and simmer for 8–10 minutes, or until the fish is cooked through.
5. Add tomato wedges to the skillet and cook for an additional 2–3 minutes.
6. Season with salt to taste and garnish with chopped fresh cilantro.
7. Serve hot with steamed rice.
Happy cooking and theSun wishes all Muslim readers Selamat Berpuasa & Berbuka.