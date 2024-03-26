Fish feast

Here are four fish recipes for a flavourful Ramadan Iftar spread

EMBRACE the spirit of this holy month with these four exquisite fish recipes that are perfect for Iftar gatherings or any special occasion during Ramadan. From traditional flavours to innovative twists, these dishes are sure to tantalise your taste buds and add a touch of culinary delight to your Ramadan festivities. Baked lemon herb fish This light and flavourful dish is a perfect addition to your Ramadan Iftar table, bringing a burst of citrusy goodness that will leave your taste buds tingling with joy. Ingredients 4 fish fillets (such as salmon or tilapia) 2 tablespoons of olive oil 2 cloves garlic, minced 1 lemon, juiced and zested 1 teaspoon of dried thyme 1 teaspoon of dried parsley Salt and pepper to taste Sliced lemon for garnish Fresh parsley for garnish Instructions 1. Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and lightly grease a baking dish. 2. In a small bowl, mix together olive oil, minced garlic, lemon juice, lemon zest, thyme, parsley, salt and pepper. 3. Place the fish fillets in the prepared baking dish and pour the lemon herb mixture over them, ensuring they are evenly coated. 4. Bake in the preheated oven for 15–20 minutes, or until the fish is cooked through and flakes easily with a fork. 5. Garnish with sliced lemon and fresh parsley before serving.

Spicy tandoori fish Marinated in a fiery blend of spices and grilled to smoky perfection, each bite is a symphony of flavours. Ingredients 500g firm white fish fillets, cut into chunks 1 cup of plain yoghurt 2 tablespoons of tandoori masala 1 tablespoon of ginger-garlic paste 1 teaspoon of chilli powder 1 teaspoon of ground cumin 1 teaspoon of ground coriander Salt to taste Lemon wedges for serving Chopped fresh cilantro for garnish Instructions 1. In a bowl, combine yoghurt, tandoori masala, ginger-garlic paste, chilli powder, cumin, coriander and salt to make the marinade. 2. Add the fish chunks to the marinade, ensuring they are well coated. Cover and refrigerate for at least an hour, or preferably overnight. 3. Preheat your grill or grill pan over medium-high heat. Thread the marinated fish onto skewers. 4. Grill the fish skewers for 6–8 minutes, turning occasionally, until they are cooked through and have a charred exterior. 5. Serve hot with lemon wedges and garnish with chopped fresh cilantro.

Thai coconut curry fish Creamy decadence of Thai coconut curry fish, where tender fish fillets swim in a pool of rich coconut milk infused with aromatic spices. With each spoonful, you will savour the harmonious balance of sweet, spicy and tangy flavours. Ingredients 4 fish fillets (such as tilapia or snapper) 2 tablespoons of red curry paste 1 can of coconut milk 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced 1 yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced 1 onion, thinly sliced 2 tablespoons of fish sauce 1 tablespoon of brown sugar Juice of 1 lime Fresh cilantro for garnish Cooked rice for serving Instructions 1. Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add the red curry paste. Cook for 1–2 minutes until fragrant. 2. Pour in the coconut milk and stir until the curry paste is fully incorporated. 3. Add sliced bell peppers and onion to the skillet, and let simmer for 5 minutes until the vegetables are slightly softened. 4. Nestle the fish fillets into the curry sauce. Cover and simmer for 8–10 minutes, or until the fish is cooked through. 5. Stir in fish sauce, brown sugar, and lime juice. Adjust seasoning according to taste. 6. Serve the Thai coconut curry fish hot over cooked rice, garnished with fresh cilantro.