Fists will fly, blood will be drawn

A scammer-turned-boxer walks into a boxing ring against a former undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion. Stop us if you have heard this joke before.

On July 20, Jake Paul will fight Mike Tyson in a boxing match that will be livestreamed on Netflix. Additional information, including the co-main event and undercards, will be announced at a later date. It is being produced in a partnership between Netflix and Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP).

Beyond Paul’s sketchy background, he is admittedly a professional fighter with a record of nine wins, one loss and six knockouts since his debut four years ago. Earlier this month, he defeated Ryan Bourland via a technical knockout.

However, this has to be compared to Tyson, who has a professional record of 50 wins, six loses and 44 knockouts.

“It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Tyson’s undercard,” Paul said in a statement.

“Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons.