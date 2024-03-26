Five durian dessert recipes to try

IF the durian delicacies on page 12 whetted your appetite, here are five dessert recipes you can try at home. Making your own durian-infused delicacies will allow you to enjoy the rich, pungent flavours over an extended time instead of gorging the fruits in one sitting. Nothing wrong with that but here are some options using this unique one-of-a-kind ingredient.
Durian mousse cake
The airy sponge cake serves as a harmonious blend of textures and flavours in this decadent durian mousse cake, creating a dessert that is both light and luxurious.
Ingredients
Sponge cake
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon of baking powder
4 eggs
1/2 cup of sugar
1/4 cup of milk
Durian mousse
2 cups durian pulp, fresh or frozen
1 cup of heavy cream
1/4 cup of powdered sugar
1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
Instructions
1, Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C) and grease a nine-inch round cake pan.
2. In a mixing bowl, sift together the flour and baking powder.
3. In another bowl, beat the eggs and sugar until pale and fluffy.
4. Gradually add in the flour mixture and milk, alternating between the two and mix until well combined.
5. Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan and bake for 25-30 minutes.
6. Meanwhile, prepare the durian mousse by blending durian pulp until smooth.
7. In a separate bowl, whip heavy cream with powdered sugar and vanilla extract until stiff peaks form. Gently fold the durian puree into the whipped cream until well incorporated.
8. Once the cake has cooled, spread the durian mousse over the top evenly.
9. Refrigerate for at least two hours to set.
10. Garnish with fresh durian slices or chocolate shavings before serving.
Durian pancakes
Start your day with a delightful twist by indulging in these fluffy durian pancakes. Bursting with the unique flavour of durian, these pancakes offer a delightful combination of sweetness and richness that is sure to satisfy your morning cravings.
Ingredients
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon of sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 egg
3/4 cup of milk
1 cup durian flesh, chopped
Butter or oil for cooking
Maple syrup or whipped cream for serving
Instructions
1. In a mixing bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.
2. In another bowl, whisk together the egg and milk until well combined.
3. Gradually add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, stirring until just combined.
4. Gently fold in the chopped durian flesh.
5. Heat a lightly greased skillet or griddle over medium heat.
6. Pour 1/4 cup of batter onto the skillet for each pancake.
7. Cook until bubbles form on the surface, then flip and cook until golden brown on the other side.
8. Serve the pancakes warm with maple syrup or whipped cream.
Durian ice cream
Beat the heat with the cool, creamy goodness of homemade durian ice cream. Bursting with the rich flavour of durian and laced with sweetened condensed milk, this frozen treat is a refreshing delight on a hot day.
Ingredients
2 cups durian pulp, fresh or frozen
1 can of sweetened condensed milk
2 cups of heavy cream
Optional toppings: chopped nuts, chocolate chips
Instructions
1. In a blender, combine durian pulp and sweetened condensed milk. Blend until smooth.
2. In a separate bowl, whip heavy cream until stiff peaks form.
3. Gently fold the durian mixture into the whipped cream until well combined.
4. Pour the mixture into a shallow dish and cover with plastic wrap.
5. Freeze for at least four hours or until firm.
6. Serve scoops of durian ice cream in bowls or cones with your favourite toppings.
Durian cheesecake
Creamy and luscious, this dessert is a celebration of all things durian. With each creamy bite, you will be transported to dessert heaven, leaving you craving for more.
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups crushed biscuits
1/4 cup of unsalted butter, melted
I packet of cream cheese, softened
1 cup of granulated sugar
2 cups durian pulp, fresh or frozen
1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
Whipped cream for garnish
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C).
2. In a bowl, mix crushed biscuits with melted butter.
3. Press the mixture into the bottom of a pan to form the crust.
4. In a separate bowl, beat the cream cheese and sugar until smooth.
5. Add durian pulp and vanilla extract to the cream cheese mixture, and beat until well combined.
6. Pour the mixture over the crust and smooth the top.
7. Bake for 45-50 minutes, or until the edges are set and the centre is slightly jiggly.
8. Let the cheesecake cool completely, then refrigerate for at least four hours or overnight.
9. Garnish with whipped cream before serving.
Durian sticky rice
Combining the sweetness of sticky rice with the creamy richness of durian and coconut milk, this traditional dessert is a beloved favourite in Southeast Asia.
Ingredients
2 cups glutinous rice, soaked for four hours or overnight
1 cup of coconut milk
1/2 cup of sugar
1/4 teaspoon of salt
2 cups durian pulp, fresh or frozen
Instructions
1. Rinse soaked glutinous rice and drain well.
2. In a steamer, steam the rice for 20-25 minutes, or until cooked through.
3. In a saucepan, heat the coconut milk, sugar, and salt until the sugar is dissolved.
4. Transfer the cooked rice to a bowl and pour the coconut milk mixture over it.
5. Mix well to coat the rice evenly.
6. Allow the rice to cool slightly, then add the durian pulp and gently mix.
7. Serve durian sticky rice warm or at room temperature.
Each of these durian desserts offers a unique and delightful way to experience the rich and creamy flavour of the king of fruits. So go ahead, gather your ingredients and have the wonderful aroma linger in your kitchen.