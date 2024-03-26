Five durian dessert recipes to try

IF the durian delicacies on page 12 whetted your appetite, here are five dessert recipes you can try at home. Making your own durian-infused delicacies will allow you to enjoy the rich, pungent flavours over an extended time instead of gorging the fruits in one sitting. Nothing wrong with that but here are some options using this unique one-of-a-kind ingredient.

Durian mousse cake

The airy sponge cake serves as a harmonious blend of textures and flavours in this decadent durian mousse cake, creating a dessert that is both light and luxurious.

Ingredients

Sponge cake

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon of baking powder

4 eggs

1/2 cup of sugar

1/4 cup of milk

Durian mousse

2 cups durian pulp, fresh or frozen

1 cup of heavy cream

1/4 cup of powdered sugar

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Instructions

1, Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C) and grease a nine-inch round cake pan.

2. In a mixing bowl, sift together the flour and baking powder.

3. In another bowl, beat the eggs and sugar until pale and fluffy.

4. Gradually add in the flour mixture and milk, alternating between the two and mix until well combined.

5. Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan and bake for 25-30 minutes.

6. Meanwhile, prepare the durian mousse by blending durian pulp until smooth.

7. In a separate bowl, whip heavy cream with powdered sugar and vanilla extract until stiff peaks form. Gently fold the durian puree into the whipped cream until well incorporated.

8. Once the cake has cooled, spread the durian mousse over the top evenly.

9. Refrigerate for at least two hours to set.

10. Garnish with fresh durian slices or chocolate shavings before serving.