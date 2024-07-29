Five tomato-based recipes to try

TOMATOES are found in numerous cuisines worldwide. They bring vibrant colour, tangy flavour and a wealth of nutrients to any dish. Here are five delightful tomato-based recipes, in which each dish showcases the unique ways tomatoes can enhance flavours and textures.

Thai tomato and tofu stir-fry

This Thai-inspired stir-fry combines the sweetness of ripe tomatoes with the savoury goodness of tofu, creating a quick and flavourful dish perfect for any weeknight dinner.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

1 block of firm tofu, cubed

2 cups of cherry tomatoes, halved

1 onion, sliced

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tablespoon of soy sauce

1 tablespoon of fish sauce

1 tablespoon of oyster sauce

1 teaspoon of sugar

1 green onion, chopped

Fresh basil leaves, for garnish

Instructions

1. Heat the vegetable oil in a large pan over medium-high heat.

2. Add the tofu cubes and stir-fry until golden brown. Remove it and set it aside.

3. In the same pan, add the onions and garlic and saute until fragrant.

4. Add the cherry tomatoes and cook until they start to soften.

5. Stir in the soy sauce, fish sauce, oyster sauce and sugar.

6. Return the tofu to the pan and mix well to coat with the sauce.

7. Cook for another two to three minutes until the sauce thickens.

8. Garnish with green onions and fresh basil leaves before serving.