Five tomato-based recipes to try

TOMATOES are found in numerous cuisines worldwide. They bring vibrant colour, tangy flavour and a wealth of nutrients to any dish. Here are five delightful tomato-based recipes, in which each dish showcases the unique ways tomatoes can enhance flavours and textures.
Thai tomato and tofu stir-fry
This Thai-inspired stir-fry combines the sweetness of ripe tomatoes with the savoury goodness of tofu, creating a quick and flavourful dish perfect for any weeknight dinner.
Ingredients
2 tablespoons of vegetable oil
1 block of firm tofu, cubed
2 cups of cherry tomatoes, halved
1 onion, sliced
2 cloves of garlic, minced
1 tablespoon of soy sauce
1 tablespoon of fish sauce
1 tablespoon of oyster sauce
1 teaspoon of sugar
1 green onion, chopped
Fresh basil leaves, for garnish
Instructions
1. Heat the vegetable oil in a large pan over medium-high heat.
2. Add the tofu cubes and stir-fry until golden brown. Remove it and set it aside.
3. In the same pan, add the onions and garlic and saute until fragrant.
4. Add the cherry tomatoes and cook until they start to soften.
5. Stir in the soy sauce, fish sauce, oyster sauce and sugar.
6. Return the tofu to the pan and mix well to coat with the sauce.
7. Cook for another two to three minutes until the sauce thickens.
8. Garnish with green onions and fresh basil leaves before serving.
Tomato chutney
Tomato chutney is a staple in Indian cuisine, known for its tangy and spicy flavour. It is a perfect accompaniment to dosas, idlis or even as a spread for sandwiches.
Ingredients
4 large tomatoes, chopped
1 onion, chopped
2 cloves of garlic, minced
1-inch piece of ginger, grated
2 green chilies, chopped
1 tablespoon of vegetable oil
1 teaspoon of mustard seeds
1 teaspoon of cumin seeds
1 teaspoon of turmeric powder
Salt to taste
Fresh coriander leaves, chopped
Instructions
1. Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Add mustard seeds and cumin seeds, let them splutter.
2. Add onions, garlic, ginger and green chilies. Saute until the onions are translucent.
3. Add the chopped tomatoes, turmeric powder and salt.
4. Cook until the tomatoes are soft and the mixture thickens.
5. Use a blender to puree the mixture to a smooth consistency.
6. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves before serving.
Chinese tomato egg stir-fry
Tomato egg stir-fry is a classic Chinese dish that is simple and delicious. It is a perfect combination of sweet tomatoes and savoury scrambled eggs.
Ingredients
4 eggs, beaten
3 large tomatoes, chopped
2 tablespoons of vegetable oil
2 cloves of garlic, minced
1 tablespoon of soy sauce
1 teaspoon of sugar
Salt and pepper to taste
Green onions, chopped for garnish
Instructions
1. Heat a tablespoon of oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the beaten eggs and scramble until just set. Remove it and set it aside.
2. In the same pan, add the remaining oil and saute the garlic until fragrant.
3. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they begin to soften.
4. Stir in the soy sauce, sugar, salt and pepper.
5. Return the scrambled eggs to the pan and mix well.
6. Cook for another two minutes until everything is well combined.
7. Garnish with chopped green onions before serving.
Italian tomato basil soup
Tomato basil soup is a classic Italian dish that is comforting and nutritious. It is a good way to enjoy the rich flavours of ripe tomatoes and fresh basil.
Ingredients
2 tablespoons of olive oil
1 onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
6 large tomatoes, chopped
4 cups of vegetable broth
1 cup of fresh basil leaves, chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
1/2 cup of heavy cream (optional)
Instructions
1. Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and saute until softened.
2. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they begin to break down.
3. Pour in the vegetable broth and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 20 minutes.
4. Use an immersion blender to puree the soup until smooth.
5. Stir in the fresh basil and season with salt and pepper.
6. Add the heavy cream and cook for another five minutes.
7. Serve hot with a drizzle of olive oil and a spring of basil for garnish.
Classic tomato salad
This classic salad is a refreshing and simple dish that celebrates the juicy goodness of ripe tomatoes. It is perfect for a light lunch or a side dish at a summer barbecue.
Ingredients
4 large tomatoes, sliced
1 red onion, thinly sliced
1 cucumber, sliced
1/4 cup of olive oil
2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar
1 teaspoon of dried oregano
Salt and pepper to taste
Fresh basil leaves, for garnish
Instructions
1. Arrange the tomato slices, red onion slices and cucumber slices on a large serving platter.
2. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano, salt and pepper.
3. Drizzle the dressing over the salad.
4. Garnish with fresh basil leaves before serving.
Enjoy the diverse flavours and the nutritional benefits that tomatoes bring to your table.