Flavour fusion

Malaysian-Mexican palate adventure

IN the heart of Petaling Jaya, there lies a culinary gem that boldly brings together the vibrant flavours of Malaysian and Mexican cuisines. This place is known as the Undisclosed Location. Intrigued by the fusion of these two rich culinary traditions, my colleagues and I embarked on a gastronomic adventure, uncovering a unique blend of tastes that left us craving for more. Behind the scenes with owner Mervin Chin The restaurant’s journey traces back to the roots of a small cafe in Bandar Sri Damansara named Rinse KL, where owner Mervin Chin honed his understanding of Asian and local cuisines. It was here that the concept of combining Malaysian and Mexican flavours began to take shape. Mervin’s inspiration stemmed from a genuine love for fusion food and a noticeable gap in the market for Malaysian-Mexican options. His vision was to create a space where patrons could embark on a culinary adventure, exploring the spicy richness of Malaysia alongside the bold zest of Mexico.

However, the path to success was not without its challenges. Finding the delicate balance that appealed to both local and international palates posed a significant hurdle. Additionally, authentic Mexican ingredients were not readily available, leading to creative adaptations using locally sourced Malaysian alternatives. In the world of culinary inspiration, figures like Anthony Bourdain and the innovative approach of Chef Enrique Olvera played pivotal roles in shaping the restaurant’s fusion style. The restaurant’s biggest accomplishment lies in successfully introducing this unique fusion cuisine to Kuala Lumpur, becoming a haven for adventurous food enthusiasts and mezcal lovers alike. Reflecting on the journey, Chin acknowledges that understanding the business side, including financial management and marketing strategies, is crucial from the outset. Yet, despite the challenges, Undisclosed Location has flourished, establishing itself as a go-to spot in Kuala Lumpur.

Culinary exploration - a symphony of Malaysian-Mexican flavours Our culinary journey at Undisclosed Location commenced with the Tijuana fish, salsa and chips with tartar sauce. The unanimous verdict among my colleagues was that it was the highlight of the night. The magic unfolded with a satisfying crunch, a prelude to the culinary masterpiece that awaited us. The amalgamation of textures and tastes was nothing short of exquisite, leaving us in a state of culinary awe. This seemingly simple dish transcended its apparent simplicity to become a work of culinary art. Words, no matter how eloquent, pale in comparison to the sensory delight experienced with each mouthful. The dish not only showcased the chef’s mastery in the kitchen but also underscored the restaurant’s commitment to transforming even the most straightforward ingredients into a gastronomic revelation. Moving on to the Malacca asam fish taco, featuring crispy dory fish fingers, Malacca-inspired asam sauce, guacamole, lime crema, mozzarella cheese, salsa fresca and a side of nachos, the explosion of flavours continued. Bursting with a unique combination of Malaysian and Mexican elements, this dish was a testament to culinary creativity.

For the main course, the Oaxacan lamb shoulders, grilled to perfection, stood out. The aroma alone was enough to awaken the senses, promising a symphony of tastes that would unfold with each succulent bite. The tenderness of the lamb, a testament to the chef’s culinary finesse, created a textural masterpiece that invited us to savour the dish slowly, allowing the intricate flavours to unfold gradually. Every component worked in harmony, contributing to a melody of flavours that lingered on the palate, leaving an enduring impression that extended beyond the dining moment. The carne asada ribeye fajitas, accompanied by roasted tortillas, fresh guacamole, tangy salsa, nam jim jaew sauce and a dollop of lime crema, won the heart of one colleague, who declared it his favourite dish of the night. Its commitment to adapting and innovating with its menu was evident, catering to diverse dietary preferences. A word of caution to spice enthusiasts: the dishes at Undisclosed Location tend to carry a fiery kick. However, fear not, as there are options catering to milder preferences, ensuring a delightful experience for all patrons.

Refreshing libations - a toast to fusion drinks The soursop margarita, a tropical delight, offered a unique blend of tangy soursop with the classic notes of a margarita, creating a refreshing and invigorating sip that set the tone for the evening. This innovative take on a traditional cocktail served as an enticing prelude to the gastronomic journey that awaited us. Next in line was the strawberry frozen margarita, a true star that stole the show. In this concoction, the sweetness of ripe strawberries harmonises with the bold kick of the margarita, creating a delightful and visually appealing drink. The frozen texture added a layer of sophistication, making it not just a beverage but a refreshing experience that elevated our taste buds to new heights. The mezcal margarita, a nod to the Mexican influence in Undisclosed Location’s fusion concept, presented a twist to the classic margarita. The mezcal’s distinctive character intertwined seamlessly, delivering a drink that was both complex and utterly satisfying. It served as a testament to the meticulous attention given to every detail in crafting a well-balanced and memorable beverage selection.