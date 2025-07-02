Indulge in exciting culinary experiences with these five new eateries

THE local dining scene is an exciting field as new offerings are constantly introduced. Whether it be new eateries or menus, local food enthusiasts have many options to pick from. Those looking for something fresh should set their sights on these new eateries to fulfil their culinary cravings. Para Thai Signature @OKA Signature Place Located at the heart of Johor Bahru, OKA Signature Place’s very own Para Thai Signature introduces a unique dining experience, blending cuisine with the beauty of nature. Set within a rainforest-inspired environment, the Johor outlet strikes the ideal balance between culinary excellence and a cosy ambience. While savouring delicious meals, you can be surrounded by lush greenery.

There are over 50 dishes to savour. Local food enthusiasts can look forward to savouring authentic Thai flavours such as tom yum goong, green curry chicken, mieng kam, homemade Thai pandan leaf served with Thai chilli sauce and crispy papaya salad with dried shrimp. Its signature beverages are served with creative flair. The creamy Thai Iced Tea, Zesty Butterfly Pea Lemonade and Sparkling Passion Fruit Pavlova Fizz are drinks to look out for. Kool Grill @Genting Skyworlds Open-flame meals can now be enjoyed 6,000ft above sea level at Genting Skyworlds’s Kool Grill. As the name suggests, the outlet’s offerings are predominantly barbecue or grill-based, modernising local flavours and dishes. Its highlights include eight delicious, casual dining confluence of East and West fusion menu items.

This includes signature items such as nasi lemak BBQ chicken pizza, BBQ satay sausage chicken, smoky cayenne pulled beef on black brioche and wok-fried honey BBQ chicken drumettes. Kool Grill’s trendy and relaxing atmosphere further elevates the dining experience. With its calming interiors and furnishings, it makes for a cosy and relaxing atmosphere to enjoy the outlet’s innovative culinary menu. Luckin Coffee outlets Premium coffee brand Luckin Coffee recently opened five of its outlets. Last month, two of its outlets were launched at Sunway Pyramid and Menara EcoWorld, Bukit Bintang City Centre (BBCC).

Coinciding with the soft opening, the Luckin Coffee app was introduced to offer customers a seamless and tech-driven way to order their favourite beverages. The app is available for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Through the app, customers can make convenient pre-ordering and cashless payments. The app provides a user-friendly interface for browsing the menu and customising drinks, enabling a hassle-free coffee journey. According to Hextar Industries Bhd major shareholder Datuk Eddie Ong, the openings serve as the company’s initiative to expand Luckin Coffee’s mission of serving premium coffee.

“With a robust plan for expansion, we are rapidly growing our presence across the country. We believe premium coffee should be accessible to everyone and we look forward to bringing Luckin Coffee’s offerings to more Malaysians in the near future,” said Ong. Salad Atelier @Permata Sapura Tower Salad Atelier recently launched its 31st outlet at Permata Sapura Tower, Kuala Lumpur in conjunction with its 10th anniversary. Bestselling items from the menu are up for grabs at a cheaper price. On the 10th, 20th and 30th of every month, items such as chicken aglio olio, spicy Korean pasta, Power Taufu Bowl, avocado smoothie and cold-pressed juices are available for only RM10. If you are looking for something more personalised, be sure to check out the store’s very first Stanley cup.

Hock Kee @Bukit Bintang City Centre Local food flavours have a new home as Hock Kee Group has opened its 10th outlet at BBCC. Known for its unique blend of modernity and culture, the BBCC outlet is the ideal setting for Hock Kee lovers to savour authentic Malaysian flavours.

Favourite local delights such as nasi lemak banjir, Hock Kee’s signature laksa, satay fried kuey teow and Hock Kee’s signature lontong with chicken meat are up for grabs. The newly launched crispy fish skin snack is also one to savour. But if you are looking for some festive joy, be sure to check out the Hock Kee Chinese New Year Gift Box.