Former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di’Anno dies, aged 66

IRON Maiden is one of the biggest names in rock and metal, and its journey to superstardom began with those first two groundbreaking albums – Iron Maiden (1980) and Killers (1981). The man behind the microphone behind classic songs such as Running Free, Wrathchild and Murder in the Rue Morgue was none other than Paul Di’Anno who sadly passed away earlier this week, aged 66.

Di’Anno had been suffering from poor health and had been confined to a wheelchair in recent years but that did not stop the dyed-in-the-wool rocker from going out to perform live, clocking up an impressive 100 gigs since 2023.

Di’Anno joined Maiden in 1978 and gave those first two records a raw, punk rock feel with his in-your-face vocals. Alas, “lifestyle issues” got him booted out of Maiden. He was in a number of subsequent bands but none would ever scale the heights of Maiden as both the eponymous debut and Killers broke the Top 5 of the UK Albums chart.

Whilst Maiden went on to become areana-conquering behemoths, Di’Anno had to perform in club venues. He was further dealt cruel blows with severe health issues as a fall from stage whilst performing led to serious knee injuries. He then suffered from severe sepsis in 2015 which had him in hospital for eight months.

Maiden would later come to his aid by helping with his medical bills.

Maiden paid tribute to its original singer on its social media stating: “We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Di’Anno. Paul’s contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been travelling as a band for almost five decades. His pioneering presence as a frontman and vocalist, both on stage and on our first two albums, will be very fondly remembered not just by us, but by fans around the world.

“It’s just so sad he’s gone,” commented bassist and founding member Steve Harris.

“I was in touch with him only recently as we texted each other about West Ham and their ups and downs. At least he was still gigging until recently, it was something that kept him going, to be out there whenever he could. He will be missed by us all. Rest in peace mate.”

Di’Anno’s many bands include Killers, Nomad and Gogmagog (that featured Maiden alumni Clive Burr and current member Janick Gers). However, he will forever be remembered for laying down some ferocious vocals on two albums that are considered, not just bona fide classics, but essential components to the genre’s blueprint.

That is some legacy to leave behind.