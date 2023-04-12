THOSE itching for a relatively good historical action game set in London involving assassinations, sneaking around and parkouring up, down, through and over buildings can look forward to an early Christmas present from Ubisoft.

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, which was released almost a decade ago, is currently free on PC.

The only catch is that you will need to get the game from the Ubisoft Connect launcher, which will require a Ubisoft account to download.

Featuring dual protagonists — siblings Jacob and Evie Frye — Syndicate was the last game to feature the franchise’s classic stealth gameplay before Ubisoft turned the subsequent sequels into action-oriented, hack-and-slash games.

Unlike its predecessor, Assassin’s Creed Unity, Syndicate received overwhelming reception from critics and was often cited by fans as the last Assassin’s Creed game that was actually good.

In the most recent Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the franchise returned to its roots that were last seen in Syndicate.

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate will remain free until 9pm Malaysian time on Dec 6 by visiting register.ubisoft.com/acsyndicate/en-US