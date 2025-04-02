French-inspired luxury retreat

Enjoy world-class hospitality at The Chateau Spa & Wellness Resort

IF you are searching for a holiday retreat that feels like an enchanting escape from the bustling city, The Chateau Spa & Wellness Resort in Bukit Tinggi, Pahang is just 45 minutes from KL. This hidden gem is a replica of the 18th-century Haut Koenigsbourg castle in Alsace, France. From the moment you step in, you will be transported to a European dream, with grand architecture, elegant interiors and an atmosphere that radiates sophistication and tranquillity. theSun had the opportunity to experience this luxurious resort firsthand and every aspect of our stay was nothing short of spectacular.

European escape in Malaysia With its French-inspired architecture and lush surroundings, the resort feels like a storybook castle. The beautifully maintained pathways, grand hallways, and intricate details exude charm and elegance. But it is not just about looks, the hospitality here is as equally flawless. The staff are always ready to assist with warm smiles and respectful demeanour, ensuring every guest feels like royalty. The resort features 172 rooms and suites across eight different categories, blending traditional European aesthetics with modern sophistication. From a deluxe room for a romantic getaway to a spacious family suite, there is an option to suit your needs. Families will especially appreciate the kids’ club, designed to entertain little ones while parents indulge in some well-deserved relaxation.

La Serre Glasshouse For couples dreaming of a fairy-tale wedding, the resort offers an exquisite venue — La Serre. This European-inspired glasshouse is the pinnacle of romance, adorned with grand chandeliers and ethereal interiors. It provides an enchanting setting for up to 200 guests, making it ideal for weddings and special events. It is also recognised as Malaysia’s biggest wedding and event glasshouse by the Malaysia Book of Records.

Ultimate spa and wellness experience The resort is home to Asia’s first European-concept spa, blending European luxury with Asian warmth and hospitality. The spa offers an extensive range of treatments, from therapeutic massages to holistic wellness programmes. Guests can also participate in yoga sessions amid a serene setting, making it a place to unwind and rejuvenate.

Farm-to-table dining Dining at the resort is an experience in itself, with a strong focus on sustainability. The resort grows its own vegetables in a pesticide-free organic greenhouse, ensuring every ingredient used in its meals is fresh and chemical-free. Guests can soon explore this greenhouse themselves as it is set to open to the public soon. With its diverse and carefully curated menu, the resort offers something to satisfy every palate. La Vie provides all-day dining with a variety of cuisines, while L’assiette showcases authentic North Indian cuisine. For a refined afternoon tea experience, guests can visit Belle Vue Tea Room, while Le Rouge & Salon Cigar Lounge offers a stylish setting with a fine selection of wines, cocktails and other premium beverages.

Adventures await For adventure seekers, the resort features a park filled with thrilling activities such as flying fox, rock climbing, high rope obstacles, canopy walks, paintball, archery and target shooting. Safety is a top priority here, with staff stationed at every checkpoint to guide participants through the activities. Clear rules and well-maintained facilities ensure an enjoyable experience for all. For guests who prefer a less intense activity, archery and target shooting provide equally engaging alternatives.

Japanese village Nestled amid lush greenery, this retreat offers cool weather and breathtaking scenery. Reaching the village requires some effort, there are stairs and hills to climb, but the numerous resting spots and the view at the top make the journey worthwhile.

Guests can experience Japanese culture by renting a traditional kimono and participating in a tea ceremony. The picturesque surroundings provide the beautiful backdrop for memorable photos. Visitors can also dine at Ryo Zan Tei, an authentic Japanese restaurant serving fresh and delectable cuisine. The restaurant staff, dressed in traditional kimono, enhance the experience with their warm and attentive service.

Beyond these highlights, the resort offers other facilities, including the Berjaya Hills Golf and Country Club and more. Adventure, relaxation or a mix of both, this resort is ready to welcome guests.

Recognised for excellence In January, the resort was honoured with the Asean Spa Services award at the Asean Tourism Standard awards, presented by Malaysia’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture. “Berjaya Hills Resort is an ideal place for families, friends and even corporate groups looking for a wholesome and healthy retreat. We encourage visitors to experience this unique French-inspired hotel and create lasting memories,” Berjaya Hills Resort Berhad and Berjaya Tioman Resort area general manager Paul Cheah said.