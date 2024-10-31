Six ambassadors that are elevating popular brand names

BRAND ambassadors have been known to increase visibility of a label or company. Although they have always been a norm, recently there is a surge of interest over artistes or famous people endorsing a product. This phenomenon could be attributed to popular culture being digitalised, thus increasing brand awareness among the masses. Even quiet luxury labels such as Graff picked Twice’s Sana as its Asia ambassador to penetrate the Asian market. As such, there seem to be a growing trend of large and luxury brands opening their door to the masses through ambassadors, so here is a list of brands that have just announced their representatives.

Roma Kelapa @ Lee Minho The fan-favourite teatime biscuit just announced its latest campaign Mama Pilih Roma with its brand ambassador Lee. A popular actor across all ages, Lee’s values aligns with Roma Kelapa’s sentiments, that is giving thanks to the care provider of the family. Lee is a veteran actor after having been in the industry since early 2000s. Catapulted to fame after the K-drama Boys Over Flowers, the actor has been in several successful K-drama such as The Legend Of The Blue Sea and The King: Eternal Monarch and more recently, Pachinko.

Yukazan @ Mark Tuan Mark Tuan may have been the quiet member of Got7 but he has certainly been on the radar of brands trying to snatch the star up to represent them. Yukazan, a beauty and health care supplement brand, just announced Tuan as its first global brand presenter. The collaboration entails an exclusive Box Set, with limited edition sets featuring a curated selection of Yukazan’s best-selling items alongside Tuan’s collectible merchandise. Tuan ventured a solo career after the group’s departure from JYP Entertainment and in 2023, he released his EP Fallin’ after his 2022 debut album The Other Side.

Onitsuka Tiger @ Conan Gray The Japanese athleisure brand, which is no stranger to the street wear runaway, bagged Gray as its brand ambassador, unveiling its Autumn-Winter (AW) 2024 collection. Gray, one of Gen Z’s influential singer and personality, embodies Onitsuka Tiger’s functional and easy aesthetic. The brand’s AW collection expresses its evolution from a sportswear to a fashion brand, making it accessible to people who love athleisure chic. Gray shot to fame with his song Heather that took over TikTok but it was his personable character and quick wits that made him the Gen Z celebrity representative.

Milo @ Sivasangari Subramaniam Milo has seen its fair share of ambassadors as well as collaborators and recently, it has collaborated with national squash player Sivasangari Subramaniam to celebrate perseverance and to nurture youth sports talent. “Sivasangari began her journey through the brand’s grassroots sports programmes and has been actively involved in various Milo-sponsored events since she was 10 years old,” it said. As a friend of Milo, the world’s number 10 squash player’s road to the 2028 Olympics, in which it would be a sport for the first time ever, will be partially supported by the brand. Succeeding Nicol Ann David as the country’s number one squash player, Sivasangari might as well be our first gold medal Olympian if she made it to the sport event.

Nongshim Shin Ramyun @ Wany Hasrita and Khai Bahar The beloved Korean instant noodle welcomes its latest brand ambassadors Wan Hasrita and Khai Bahar. Along with signing two Malaysian artistes to represent its brand, Nongshim Shin Ramyun also launched two new flavours – Spicy Chicken Soup and Stir Fry with Cheese. Wany and Khai also debuted their new single Makan Cintaku at the launch.