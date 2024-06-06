Fresh twist on Cinderella tale

Much like Jennifer Lopez’s Marisa, Ana navigates a web of lies, mistaken identities and the high-stakes pressures of her professional and personal lives. Despite its predictable narrative, Upgraded succeeds as a charming, feel-good romance that delivers precisely what it promises.

Ana’s journey through deception and romance is reminiscent of Maid in Manhattan, albeit with a fresh coat of paint and an art world backdrop.

When a series of unexpected events, starting with a first-class upgrade on a flight to London, catapults her into the orbit of the wealthy and charming William (Archie Renaux), Ana’s life takes a fairy tale turn.

UPGRADED , directed by Carlson Young, is a romantic comedy that repositions the Cinderella story to the busy, competitive world of the New York art scene.

Familiar territory

The film thrives on well-trodden romantic comedy tropes. Ana’s journey from an intern to an empowered woman who finds herself and love along the way is a narrative everyone has seen before, yet it remains engaging. Mendes brings a relatable earnestness to Ana, making her struggles and triumphs feel genuine, even as the plot leans heavily on fairy tale fantasy.

Renaux as William fits the role of the romantic lead perfectly. He is suave and wealthy and falls for Ana’s perceived sophistication. Their chemistry is good, and Renaux’s portrayal brings depth to William that balances the often superficial interactions their characters initially have.

Supporting characters add flavour to the story, though they remain largely one-dimensional. Marisa Tomei’s Claire is the archetypal demanding boss, while Lena Olin’s Catherine, a British celebrity with a keen eye for art and character, adds a layer of elegance and wisdom to the tale. The scheming assistants Suzette (Rachel Matthews) and Renee (Fola Evans-Akingbola) serve as predictable but effective antagonists, their antics providing both humour and hurdles for Ana.

Art imitates life

Upgraded subtly tells the message that true beauty and value come from within, echoing the timeless moral of Cinderella. Ana’s initial missteps and deceptions serve as catalysts for her ultimate self-discovery. Her relationship with William and her eventual honesty reveal that love and success are not about the facades one maintains but about genuine connection and integrity.

The art world setting symbolises the subjective nature of value and beauty. Ana’s ability to navigate this world, ultimately securing a high-profile sale by being herself, underscores the film’s message. The final act, where Ana triumphs professionally and reconciles with William, reinforces that embracing one’s true self leads to both personal and professional fulfilment.

Feel-good flick

Upgraded should be watched with the expectation of light-hearted enjoyment. It does not strive to reinvent the genre but rather embraces its conventions with gusto. The film’s strength lies in its ability to make viewers smile, root for the underdog and believe in the magic of love and self-discovery.

From the first meeting on the plane to the dramatic confrontations and the satisfying resolution, Upgraded delivers a delightful escapade. It is a cinematic comfort food, predictable but pleasing, and sometimes that is exactly what one needs.

Upgraded offers a comforting reminder that love and self-worth go hand in hand. Ana’s journey from an overlooked intern to a confident art dealer who finds love reaffirms that true beauty lies in honesty and self-acceptance. It is a modern fairy tale that, much like Maid in Manhattan, reminds audiences that every underdog has the potential for an upgrade.

Upgraded is currently streaming on Prime Video.