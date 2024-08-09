ONE of the most essential appliances in any household is the refrigerator. It is where the perishables and other items of sustenance are stored. It is the energy larder that keeps the occupants going.

If you are in the market for new fridge, here are few pointers to consider before swiping the credit card.

Available space

The fridge is easily among the bulkiest items in any household. Carefully measure the available space for the future placement of the new unit. You many want to consider rearranging the home layout to facilitate a larger fridge.

A common mistake many make is they measure existing fridge’s dimensions instead of the actual space (height, length and width). Another is not taking into account the space required for the full opening of the fridge doors.

No harm in double-checking your measurements to avoid expensive mistakes. Simple solution is to take a picture of the space with a foot long ruler placed on the floor as a reference. There will be plenty of apps that can measure the dimensions based on that. Take the image and calculated dimensions to a showroom and ensure the prospective unit will comfortably fit into the allocated space.

Budget

Given that this is an item that will see heavy duty usage, it makes sense to spend as much as your income will allow. Although the market is flooded with mass-produced and affordable electronics from China, one will have to consider the drawbacks of buying the more affordable items.

This is not to suggest that China-made products are inferior. They represent great value and make many household items accessible. But very often, the lower price tag will come with certain drawbacks such as lack of features or limited warranty periods.

Do check on cost of repairs and maintenance. Expensive spares may offset the initial savings of the lower price tag.

Type of content

How many people will the fridge serve? What are the usual types of content? Will there be plenty of meat and seafood that need freezing? Do the kids consume lots of ice-cream?

Remember, the freezer consumes the most energy and buying a unit with a large freezer compartment that sees little content would be pointless, not to mention wasteful. On the flipside, a small fridge that does not have auto defrost function but has to store lots of frozen items will regularly need defrosting and cleaning, which is an additional chore that can be avoided.

Choose wisely and do not be “penny wise and pound foolish”.

Energy efficiency

The fridge is a power hungry monster. It will be on 24/7. It is among the household appliances that contribute greatly to energy bills.

Do due diligence in reading up on the fridge models and brands that have the latest and best energy saving technology. Of course, take everything with the necessary pinch of salt and do not be hoodwinked by spectacular marketing hype. Social media is full of forums where consumers share their experiences.

Star ratings from recognised bodies is the easiest indicator. It makes sense to spend a bit more on an energy efficient units allowing for savings on utility bills in the long run.

Aesthetics

Given that even the smallest fridge unit will take up quite a bit of square footage, some home owners may want to pay a little extra for units that add a sense of panache to its surroundings.

There are fridges sporting a sleek all-chrome aesthetic to those with brightly coloured exteriors that will add to the charm of any home. Certain brands have a distinctly retro or even steam-punk aesthetic that make the fridges look more like art-deco fixtures rather than an ordinary household appliance.

Such units will usually command a higher price tag but if the budget permits it, why not?

Brand matters

You may want to consider if the unit you are eyeing is made from a reputable electronics manufacturer – one with a long track record will instil confidence in the purchaser.

Certain manufacturers specialise in specific segments of electronics, and if there is one that has an impressive record in the making of fridges, then it should warrant serious consideration.

Also note that a brand that is hugely popular will mean the easy availability of parts and more independent service providers will be able to repair and maintain the fridge. This will be essential once the warranty period expires.

Warranty

Most households will see the fridge as a long term investment. If this is the case, then look for manufacturers that offer the best warranty coverage.

Do read up on the reliability of the potential unit and how long a service centre takes to carry out repairs. Remember this is an essential household appliance and a warranty becomes less attractive if service centres take ages to do the necessary. The inconveninece would negate any appeal extended warranty would have.

Choose wisely and live well.