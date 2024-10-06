From classic comfort to exotic spice

CLAMS, with their briny-sweet taste and tender texture, are many a seafood lover’s favourite. Healthy and nutritious, they lend themselves to a variety of culinary creations.

Below are six mouthwatering clam recipes that showcase the versatility and flavour of this oceanic treasure.

Garlic butter clams

This is a classic dish that combines the richness of butter with the aromatic flavour of garlic, enhancing the natural sweetness of the clams.

Ingredients

Fresh clams

Butter

Garlic

Parsley

Salt and pepper

Instructions

1. Rinse the clams thoroughly under cold water to remove any sand or grit.

2. In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add minced garlic and sauté until fragrant.

3. Add the cleaned clams to the skillet and cook until they open up, discarding any clams that do not open.

4. Season with salt and pepper to taste and sprinkle with chopped parsley before serving.