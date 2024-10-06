From classic comfort to exotic spice

CLAMS, with their briny-sweet taste and tender texture, are many a seafood lover’s favourite. Healthy and nutritious, they lend themselves to a variety of culinary creations.
Below are six mouthwatering clam recipes that showcase the versatility and flavour of this oceanic treasure.
Garlic butter clams
This is a classic dish that combines the richness of butter with the aromatic flavour of garlic, enhancing the natural sweetness of the clams.
Ingredients
Fresh clams
Butter
Garlic
Parsley
Salt and pepper
Instructions
1. Rinse the clams thoroughly under cold water to remove any sand or grit.
2. In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add minced garlic and sauté until fragrant.
3. Add the cleaned clams to the skillet and cook until they open up, discarding any clams that do not open.
4. Season with salt and pepper to taste and sprinkle with chopped parsley before serving.
Clam chowder
A comforting and creamy soup loaded with tender clams, potatoes and aromatic vegetables, perfect for a cosy evening meal.
Ingredients
Clams
Potatoes
Onion
Celery
Chicken slice
Heavy cream
Chicken broth
Thyme
Bay leaves
Salt and pepper
Instructions
1. In a large pot, cook chicken slices until crispy. Remove the chicken slice and set aside, leaving the fat in the pot.
2. Add diced onion, celery, and potatoes to the pot and cook until softened.
3. Stir in chicken broth, thyme, bay leaves and clams. Simmer until the clams open.
4. Add heavy cream and cooked chicken slices to the pot, season with salt and pepper and simmer for an additional 5–10 minutes before serving.
Sweet and sour clams
A tangy and flavourful dish that balances the sweetness of pineapple and the sourness of vinegar, creating a delightful contrast of flavours with tender clams.
Ingredients
Clams
Pineapple chunks
Bell peppers
Onion
Garlic
Vinegar
Sugar
Soy sauce
Cornflour
Water
Instructions
1. In a wok or large skillet, heat oil and sauté minced garlic until fragrant.
2. Add sliced onion and bell peppers to the wok and stir-fry until slightly softened.
3. Stir in pineapple chunks, vinegar, sugar and soy sauce. Bring to a simmer.
4. Dissolve cornflour in water to make a slurry and add it to the wok to thicken the sauce.
5. Add the cleaned clams to the wok and cook until they open up. Serve hot with steamed rice.
Clam curry
A spicy and aromatic curry dish that infuses tender clams with a blend of Indian spices, perfect for lovers of bold flavours.
Ingredients
Clams
Onion
Tomato
Garlic
Ginger
Curry powder
Turmeric
Cumin
Coriander
Chilli powder
Coconut milk
Fresh cilantro
Instructions
1. In a pot, heat oil and sauté finely chopped onion, garlic and ginger until softened.
2. Add diced tomatoes and cook until they break down and form a thick sauce.
3. Stir in curry powder, turmeric, cumin, coriander and chilli powder. Cook until fragrant.
4. Pour in coconut milk and bring to a simmer.
5. Add the cleaned clams to the pot and cook until they open up.
6. Garnish with fresh cilantro before serving with rice or naan bread.
Stir-fry clams with black bean sauce
A savoury and umami-packed dish featuring clams stir-fried with pungent black bean sauce and aromatic vegetables.
Ingredients
Clams
Black bean sauce
Bell peppers
Onion
Garlic
Ginger
Soy sauce
Rice wine
Cornflour
Green onions
Instructions
1. Heat oil in a wok and stir-fry minced garlic and ginger until fragrant.
2. Add the sliced onion and bell peppers to the wok and cook until slightly softened.
3. Stir in black bean sauce, soy sauce and rice wine. Allow the flavours to meld together.
4. In a small bowl, mix cornflour with water to make a slurry. Add it to the wok to thicken the sauce.
5. Add the cleaned clams to the wok and stir-fry until they open up. Garnish with chopped green onions before serving with steamed rice.
Linguine with clam sauce
This classic Italian dish combines tender clams with garlic, white wine, and parsley, creating a simple yet flavourful sauce that pairs perfectly with linguine pasta.
Ingredients
Clams
Linguine pasta
Garlic
White wine
Olive oil
Red pepper flakes
Fresh parsley
Lemon juice
Salt and pepper
Instructions
1. Cook linguine pasta according to package instructions until al dente. Drain and set aside.
2. While the pasta is cooking, heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add minced garlic and red pepper flakes, and sauté until fragrant.
3. Add the cleaned clams to the skillet and pour in white wine. Cover the skillet and cook until the clams open up, discarding any that do not open.
4. Once the clams are cooked, remove them from the skillet and set them aside. Continue cooking the sauce until it reduces slightly.
5. Return the clams to the skillet, along with the cooked linguine pasta. Toss everything together until the pasta is well coated in the sauce.
6. Season with salt, pepper and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. Garnish with chopped parsley before serving.
Enjoy these clam recipes!