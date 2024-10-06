  1. Entertainment & Lifestyle

From classic comfort to exotic spice

Six irresistible clam recipes to whet appetites

Thashine Selvakumaran
Tender clams in rich garlic butter sauce. – PIC FROM YOUTUBE @HEINENTender clams in rich garlic butter sauce. – PIC FROM YOUTUBE @HEINEN

CLAMS, with their briny-sweet taste and tender texture, are many a seafood lover’s favourite. Healthy and nutritious, they lend themselves to a variety of culinary creations.

Below are six mouthwatering clam recipes that showcase the versatility and flavour of this oceanic treasure.

Garlic butter clams

This is a classic dish that combines the richness of butter with the aromatic flavour of garlic, enhancing the natural sweetness of the clams.

Ingredients

Fresh clams

Butter

Garlic

Parsley

Salt and pepper

Instructions

1. Rinse the clams thoroughly under cold water to remove any sand or grit.

2. In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add minced garlic and sauté until fragrant.

3. Add the cleaned clams to the skillet and cook until they open up, discarding any clams that do not open.

4. Season with salt and pepper to taste and sprinkle with chopped parsley before serving.

$!Clam chowder, creamy soup with clams and chicken slices. – PIC FROM YOUTUBE @GETRECIPE
Clam chowder, creamy soup with clams and chicken slices. – PIC FROM YOUTUBE @GETRECIPE

Clam chowder

A comforting and creamy soup loaded with tender clams, potatoes and aromatic vegetables, perfect for a cosy evening meal.

Ingredients

Clams

Potatoes

Onion

Celery

Chicken slice

Heavy cream

Chicken broth

Thyme

Bay leaves

Salt and pepper

Instructions

1. In a large pot, cook chicken slices until crispy. Remove the chicken slice and set aside, leaving the fat in the pot.

2. Add diced onion, celery, and potatoes to the pot and cook until softened.

3. Stir in chicken broth, thyme, bay leaves and clams. Simmer until the clams open.

4. Add heavy cream and cooked chicken slices to the pot, season with salt and pepper and simmer for an additional 5–10 minutes before serving.

$!Tangy clams with pineapple and peppers. – PIC FROM YOUTUBE @MY MOMMY COOKING
Tangy clams with pineapple and peppers. – PIC FROM YOUTUBE @MY MOMMY COOKING

Sweet and sour clams

A tangy and flavourful dish that balances the sweetness of pineapple and the sourness of vinegar, creating a delightful contrast of flavours with tender clams.

Ingredients

Clams

Pineapple chunks

Bell peppers

Onion

Garlic

Vinegar

Sugar

Soy sauce

Cornflour

Water

Instructions

1. In a wok or large skillet, heat oil and sauté minced garlic until fragrant.

2. Add sliced onion and bell peppers to the wok and stir-fry until slightly softened.

3. Stir in pineapple chunks, vinegar, sugar and soy sauce. Bring to a simmer.

4. Dissolve cornflour in water to make a slurry and add it to the wok to thicken the sauce.

5. Add the cleaned clams to the wok and cook until they open up. Serve hot with steamed rice.

$!Spicy Indian clam curry with coconut milk. – FREEPIKPIC
Spicy Indian clam curry with coconut milk. – FREEPIKPIC

Clam curry

A spicy and aromatic curry dish that infuses tender clams with a blend of Indian spices, perfect for lovers of bold flavours.

Ingredients

Clams

Onion

Tomato

Garlic

Ginger

Curry powder

Turmeric

Cumin

Coriander

Chilli powder

Coconut milk

Fresh cilantro

Instructions

1. In a pot, heat oil and sauté finely chopped onion, garlic and ginger until softened.

2. Add diced tomatoes and cook until they break down and form a thick sauce.

3. Stir in curry powder, turmeric, cumin, coriander and chilli powder. Cook until fragrant.

4. Pour in coconut milk and bring to a simmer.

5. Add the cleaned clams to the pot and cook until they open up.

6. Garnish with fresh cilantro before serving with rice or naan bread.

$!Savoury clams in black bean sauce. – PIC FROM YOUTUBE @HAPPY WOK
Savoury clams in black bean sauce. – PIC FROM YOUTUBE @HAPPY WOK

Stir-fry clams with black bean sauce

A savoury and umami-packed dish featuring clams stir-fried with pungent black bean sauce and aromatic vegetables.

Ingredients

Clams

Black bean sauce

Bell peppers

Onion

Garlic

Ginger

Soy sauce

Rice wine

Cornflour

Green onions

Instructions

1. Heat oil in a wok and stir-fry minced garlic and ginger until fragrant.

2. Add the sliced onion and bell peppers to the wok and cook until slightly softened.

3. Stir in black bean sauce, soy sauce and rice wine. Allow the flavours to meld together.

4. In a small bowl, mix cornflour with water to make a slurry. Add it to the wok to thicken the sauce.

5. Add the cleaned clams to the wok and stir-fry until they open up. Garnish with chopped green onions before serving with steamed rice.

$!Classic pasta with garlic white wine sauce. – PIC FROM YOUTUBE @SIP AND FEAST
Classic pasta with garlic white wine sauce. – PIC FROM YOUTUBE @SIP AND FEAST

Linguine with clam sauce

This classic Italian dish combines tender clams with garlic, white wine, and parsley, creating a simple yet flavourful sauce that pairs perfectly with linguine pasta.

Ingredients

Clams

Linguine pasta

Garlic

White wine

Olive oil

Red pepper flakes

Fresh parsley

Lemon juice

Salt and pepper

Instructions

1. Cook linguine pasta according to package instructions until al dente. Drain and set aside.

2. While the pasta is cooking, heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add minced garlic and red pepper flakes, and sauté until fragrant.

3. Add the cleaned clams to the skillet and pour in white wine. Cover the skillet and cook until the clams open up, discarding any that do not open.

4. Once the clams are cooked, remove them from the skillet and set them aside. Continue cooking the sauce until it reduces slightly.

5. Return the clams to the skillet, along with the cooked linguine pasta. Toss everything together until the pasta is well coated in the sauce.

6. Season with salt, pepper and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. Garnish with chopped parsley before serving.

Enjoy these clam recipes!