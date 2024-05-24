From dreaming to doing

Her background might be humble, but her dreams are vast and varied.

“My mom and late dad are Nyonya Malacca and Baba Penang respectively,” she shares with theSun.

BORN and raised in Kuala Lumpur as an only child to Baba Nyonya parents, Kimberly Chuah’s journey to becoming an actress is anything but conventional.

From watching TV to living it

Her early inspirations were drawn from Hong Kong dramas.

“I particularly admired the actress Charmaine Sheh,” she revealed.

But it was not just about wanting to be like Sheh... she sought to explore every role she saw her idol play on screen.

“When she portrayed an inspector, I wanted to become an inspector. When she played a flight attendant, I wanted to be that as well.”

After several years, Chuah realised that her ever-changing ambitions were all rooted in one desire – to be an actress.

Despite her passion, breaking into the entertainment industry seemed like an overwhelming challenge.

“I had no family members, friends or acquaintances in the field,” she recounted, adding that financial constraints added to her struggles.

“I joined a musical theatre programme once, after my mum signed me up as a gift for my good UPSR results. It cost a lot for her at the time, and I will always remember my mum’s support.”

Although faced with setbacks and feeling like she was “too late” to pursue her dreams, her determination never wavered.

“During my STPM year, I came across an open audition for a theatrical play. I remember telling my mum: ‘Kalau dapat jadi pokok pun jadilah’ (It will do even if I get to play a tree).

“I got in.”

From that moment on, Chuah started auditioning for performing arts companies and eventually broke into the local entertainment scene in 2020, starting with background extra roles.

Her roles have been as diverse as her inspirations.

“Most of the time, there is a ‘reference’ for a character,” she explains. For instance, for Amy in Project: Exit, she drew inspiration from her director-writer Zulaikha Zakaria.

“When it comes to how Amy nags, I referenced my makeup artist as she tends to nag in a very cute way.”

To portray Susan in Gerak Silat Gendang Singa, she even learned silat moves.

“Part of the beauty of being an actress is you have to learn certain skills to live as another person.”