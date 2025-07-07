From killer doll to AI armageddon

Deadly M3gan is back, bigger, louder, oddly more philosophical, but is that good thing?

M3GAN 2.0 is not the same high-camp horror-comedy that turned the internet upside down in 2023. While the original leaned into its absurdity with razor-sharp satire and meme-worthy dance breaks, this sequel shifts gears both in tone and scale. The upgrade is clear: the story is grander, the stakes are higher and the tone is... surprisingly sombre. Gone are the TikTok-ready theatrics and tongue-in-cheek chaos. In their place: cyber-espionage, global politics and existential debates about artificial intelligence. Yes, the killer doll still kills, but this time she does it in a world that feels more like Black Mirror than Chucky. It is a sequel that dares to be different, but one that might leave fans of the original wondering whether bigger really means better.

Short-circuiting expectations It is hard not to admire the ambition. Director Gerard Johnstone and co-writer Akela Cooper clearly decided that a simple “doll gone rogue” rerun would not cut it. So they dialled everything up: more tech jargon, more military secrets and more philosophical ponderings about man versus machine. However, in doing so, M3gan 2.0 trades in the quirky unpredictability that made the first film so watchable. Where the original thrived on its bizarre sense of humour and satirical tone, this follow-up plays it straighter, attempting to craft a deeper narrative about the ethics of AI control. The problem? It sometimes forgets to have fun. And when your film is built around a robot in a wig who used to twerk before murder, fun is kind of the point.

Decent acting, spotty characters The performances are serviceable, if not standout. Allison Williams returns as Gemma, still convincingly neurotic and guilt-ridden, while Violet McGraw shows some maturity as the teenage Cady. Ivanna Sakhno’s addition as the new robotic threat is intense, though her character remains more of a symbol than a person. Some returning side characters help ground the plot, but new additions feel like filler there to explain things, run tech or conveniently disappear when no longer needed. That is not to say there is no character development, there is and some of it works. But compared to the first film’s tightly focused emotional arc, this one feels scattered. A few roles lack real dimension and even the returning faces struggle to find the same chemistry they once had. The result is a cast that looks great on paper but feels uneven on screen.

Bigger budget, smaller charm M3gan 2.0 is certainly more expensive. From high-tech labs to underground bunkers and flashy hacker conferences to militarised AI bunkers, the production value is undeniable. It wants to be a sci-fi thriller and it wears that ambition proudly. But in expanding its world, the sequel loses some of the intimacy and bite that made its predecessor memorable. The original’s focus on one girl, one aunt and one malfunctioning doll gave it a relatable, almost claustrophobic tension. Here, the plot sprawls across locations, introduces multiple factions and dabbles in geopolitical drama. It is a lot. For viewers expecting another slice of horror-camp with just the right dose of absurdity, this might feel like a bait-and-switch. The camp is still present, but it is buried under layers of exposition and a tone that occasionally borders on self-importance.

Dare to be different To be clear, M3gan 2.0 is not a disaster. It is competently made, moderately entertaining and refreshingly bold in its attempt to avoid being a copy-paste sequel. There are moments of cleverness, a few well-choreographed set pieces and hints of that signature dark humour peeking through the cracks. But the shift in genre from horror-comedy to sci-fi action thriller may alienate those who adored the first film’s chaotic energy. The camp is dialled down. The satire is less sharp. And while there is still a killer doll, she is sharing the screen with more traditional blockbuster tropes. Whether that evolution is good or bad will depend on one’s expectations. M3gan 2.0 deserves credit for trying something new. But it also serves as a reminder that not every upgrade improves performance.