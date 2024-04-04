From legal practice to culinary passion

IDA Faizura Megat Muhaiyadin, a woman whose journey from law to entrepreneurship epitomises strength, determination and the pursuit of passion. In an interview with theSun, Ida opens up about her diverse background, the challenges she faced and the transformative power of embracing change.
Finding the right fit
Ida’s journey traces back to her upbringing, where education and ambition were instilled as core values.
“Growing up in Kuala Lumpur, I was the second child in a family of six. My parents prioritised my education, ensuring I received excellent schooling and acquired the necessary knowledge for a prosperous future career,” she reminisces.
After pursuing her legal studies at the University of Wales, Aberystwyth, Ida embarked on what seemed like a conventional career path in law. However, after five years in the legal field, she found herself at a crossroads.
“The relentless hustle of legal practice left me feeling tired and exhausted, making me question if it was the right fit for me,” she shares.
Leap of faith
It was during a vacation in Bali that Ida’s entrepreneurial spirit was sparked.
“Being young and adventurous, my husband and I decided to take up the journey of entrepreneurship after discovering a local fashion brand,” she recalls. Thus, their foray into the fashion industry began, culminating in the establishment of three successful boutiques.
However, adversity struck in 2015 with a financial crisis that led to the closure of their fashion business.
“Everything changed when we faced a financial crisis. Not only did my career suffer, but my third child was also diagnosed with autism.”
In the face of these challenges, Ida found solace and inspiration in the kitchen.
Discovering culinary passion
“Cooking and experimenting with various dishes have always been hobbies of mine,” she shares.
Motivated by a desire to provide a better life for her family, Ida turned her culinary passion into a lifeline, kickstarting her catering business Jua Bake & Cook.
Drawing from her experiences in law and the fashion industry, Ida understood the importance of financial prudence and adaptability in sustaining a business.
“Previous business closure taught me to manage costs and make wise decisions to avoid financial crises,” she acknowledges.
Seeking guidance
However, navigating the complexities of the food industry presented its own set of challenges.
“After experiencing setbacks in previous business ventures, I found myself lacking the confidence and courage to explore new opportunities,” the 48-year-old admits.
It was at this juncture that she sought guidance from mentors and industry experts.
Participation in programmes like Programme Mentor Wanita Cukup Berani Maggi provided Ida with invaluable insights and support.
“Through this initiative, I sought valuable guidance from mentors Anne Idris and Sheila Rusly to advance my career in the food industry.
“The programme provided me with the courage and ambition to face crowds and pursue opportunities to grow my business,” she explains.
Harnessing the power of social media
Social media emerged as a vital tool in Ida’s entrepreneurial journey, particularly Instagram.
“Instagram has become a vital platform for connecting my recipes with customers,” she emphasises.
Leveraging the platform’s reach, she cultivated a strong online presence, showcasing her culinary creations and engaging with customers.
Reflecting on her journey, the Kuala Lumpur-native acknowledges the role of determination in overcoming adversity.
“The determination to provide a better life and serve as a role model for my children has always been a driving force for me. Understanding the responsibility of providing for my family and being a source of strength for my children, I strive to demonstrate resilience and perseverance in the face of adversity.”
Looking ahead, Ida is optimistic about the future of her catering business.
“I aim to enhance my content creation skills to effectively utilise social media for expanding my business and reaching a broader audience.
“I hope that this assistance contributes to the growth of my business, particularly as I plan to use this opportunity to establish a platform for my third child to launch her career at a young age,” she shares.
As she continues to carve her path in the culinary world, her story serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs everywhere.
Follow Ida’s culinary journey on Instagram @juacooknbake.