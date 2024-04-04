From legal practice to culinary passion

The inspiring journey of Ida Faizura

Ida made the switch in careers after finding herself drained from the relentless pace of being a legal eagle. – ALL PICS COURTESY OF IDA FAIZURA MEGAL MUHAIYADIN

IDA Faizura Megat Muhaiyadin, a woman whose journey from law to entrepreneurship epitomises strength, determination and the pursuit of passion. In an interview with theSun, Ida opens up about her diverse background, the challenges she faced and the transformative power of embracing change. Finding the right fit Ida’s journey traces back to her upbringing, where education and ambition were instilled as core values. “Growing up in Kuala Lumpur, I was the second child in a family of six. My parents prioritised my education, ensuring I received excellent schooling and acquired the necessary knowledge for a prosperous future career,” she reminisces. After pursuing her legal studies at the University of Wales, Aberystwyth, Ida embarked on what seemed like a conventional career path in law. However, after five years in the legal field, she found herself at a crossroads. “The relentless hustle of legal practice left me feeling tired and exhausted, making me question if it was the right fit for me,” she shares.

Leap of faith It was during a vacation in Bali that Ida’s entrepreneurial spirit was sparked. “Being young and adventurous, my husband and I decided to take up the journey of entrepreneurship after discovering a local fashion brand,” she recalls. Thus, their foray into the fashion industry began, culminating in the establishment of three successful boutiques. However, adversity struck in 2015 with a financial crisis that led to the closure of their fashion business. “Everything changed when we faced a financial crisis. Not only did my career suffer, but my third child was also diagnosed with autism.” In the face of these challenges, Ida found solace and inspiration in the kitchen. Discovering culinary passion “Cooking and experimenting with various dishes have always been hobbies of mine,” she shares. Motivated by a desire to provide a better life for her family, Ida turned her culinary passion into a lifeline, kickstarting her catering business Jua Bake & Cook. Drawing from her experiences in law and the fashion industry, Ida understood the importance of financial prudence and adaptability in sustaining a business. “Previous business closure taught me to manage costs and make wise decisions to avoid financial crises,” she acknowledges.

Seeking guidance However, navigating the complexities of the food industry presented its own set of challenges. “After experiencing setbacks in previous business ventures, I found myself lacking the confidence and courage to explore new opportunities,” the 48-year-old admits. It was at this juncture that she sought guidance from mentors and industry experts. Participation in programmes like Programme Mentor Wanita Cukup Berani Maggi provided Ida with invaluable insights and support. “Through this initiative, I sought valuable guidance from mentors Anne Idris and Sheila Rusly to advance my career in the food industry. “The programme provided me with the courage and ambition to face crowds and pursue opportunities to grow my business,” she explains.