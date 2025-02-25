G-Dragon drops new album Ubermensch

THE wait is finally over as G-Dragon just dropped his new album Ubermensch and music video Too Bad (feat Anderson .Paak), which also features Aespa’s leader Karina, today!

The veteran will also embark on a global tour that begins with two shows in Seoul in March, marking the idol’s return to the stage as a soloist after eight years since his Act III: M.O.T.T.E World Tour in 2017.

Truly a comeback in full force, the artiste will headline Head in the Clouds Festival in Los Angeles, US in May. Not only that, but he will also co-headline the Singapore Grand Prix, alongside Elton John.

The K-pop royalty’s new album Ubermensch tracklisting are:

1. Home Sweet Home (feat Taeyang & Daesung)

2. Power

3. Too Bad (feat Anderson .Paak)

4. Drama

5. Ibelongiiu

6. Take Me

7. 보나마나 (Bonama)

8. Gyro Drop

Keeping busy, G-Dragon is also hosting a South Korean variety show Good Day, in which he collaborates with personalities from diverse backgrounds such as music producers Defconn and Code Kunst, actors Kim Soo-hyun and Jung Hae-in as well as former K-pop idols Yim Si-wan and Hwang Kwang-hee to create the “song of the year”. The show can be streamed on Disney+.