G.E.M. I Am Gloria World Tour KL releases more seats

MANGOPOP sensation G.E.M. has released additional seating categories (RM298 and RM268) for her G.E.M. I Am Gloria World Tour in Kuala Lumpur next month, which will be available for purchase next Monday at noon.

Since the announcement of her highly anticipated return to Malaysia, G.E.M. I Am Gloria World Tour has sparked nationwide excitement.

The initial wave of tickets, released on Dec 20, 2024, sold out within just two hours, reflecting G.E.M.’s appeal and the support of her fans. The decision to release additional seats comes as a response to countless requests from fans, offering even more people the chance to immerse themselves in the energy, emotion and artistry of her live performance.

Set at Bukit Jalil National Stadium, this concert marks G.E.M.’s first-ever performance at this venue. Audiences can expect a state-of-the-art production, featuring cutting-edge visuals, world-class stage design and G.E.M.’s signature emotional and powerful performances. This event promises to be a transformative evening where music, passion and connection converge to deliver an unforgettable experience.

Presented by Maybank, organised by Toptop Productions and co-organised by Star Planet, G.E.M. I Am Gloria World Tour in Kuala Lumpur 2025 will take place at Bukit Jalil National Stadium on Feb 15 at 8pm.