G.E.M. ‘I Am Gloria’ World Tour makes KL stop

ASIA’s Mandarin pop diva G.E.M is set to make her long-awaited return to Malaysia after six years, where she will perform for the first time at Kuala Lumpur’s Bukit Jalil National Stadium — a milestone event in her celebrated career.

Scheduled for Feb 15, 2025 at 8pm, this highly anticipated concert promises an unforgettable evening of innovation, heartfelt emotion and musical brilliance, brought to life on a spectacular stage designed under G.E.M.’s direction.

The I Am Gloria World Tour marks a pivotal chapter for G.E.M., embracing her given name Gloria to explore themes of self-discovery and renewal. Since its debut in Guangzhou, the tour has sold out stadiums worldwide.

As the tour’s creative director, G.E.M. shapes every detail to deliver an unforgettable experience. The Kuala Lumpur show will stay true to this vision, featuring cutting-edge production, immersive storytelling and a curated setlist. Fans can look forward to beloved hits like Bubble, Light Years Away and Gloria, each reflecting her journey from darkness to light.

“Having seen the light, it is our duty to reflect it back to the world,” G.E.M. shares — a sentiment that lies at the heart of this concert experience.

G.E.M.’s journey to stardom began at just 16, mesmerising audiences with her vocals. Now a Mandopop icon, she has delivered chart-topping hits like Bubble, Tik Tok, Light Years Away and Long Distance, solidifying her reputation as one of the genre’s most celebrated singer-songwriters.

In the past 16 years of her career, G.E.M. has penned over 100 original songs and is the first female Chinese artiste to headline shows across China’s five biggest stadiums, including Guangzhou, Shanghai, Nanjing, Beijing and Hangzhou.

To this day, G.E.M. I Am Gloria has held consecutive 75 shows, breaking her previous touring records. Furthermore, she is the youngest female artiste and the first female artiste born in the 90s to headline the Hong Kong Coliseum. Her creative artistry has earned her multiple Golden Melody Award nominations for Best Mandarin Female Singer, cementing her influence in the industry.

Her accolades include a Guinness World Record for Light Years Away as the most-viewed Chinese music video on YouTube and recognition as Spotify’s Most-Streamed Chinese Female Artiste. G.E.M.’s 2022 album Revelation broke new ground with its 14-episode music video series, redefining Mandopop storytelling.

With performances spanning Beijing, Shanghai, Paris, London, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, G.E.M. continues to transcend cultural boundaries, connecting with audiences worldwide through her unparalleled talent and vision.

Presented by Maybank and organised by Toptop Productions with Star Planet as co-organiser, tickets for G.E.M. I Am Gloria World Tour in Kuala Lumpur will go on sale on Dec 20.