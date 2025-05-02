Popular Tamil film director S. Shankar’s latest movie Game Changer is a political action movie that depicts the clash between a corrupt chief minister and a district collector in Andhra Pradesh.

However, the subject of the much-anticipated movie may be a little too familiar for Tamil audiences.

The movie opens with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Bobbili Satyamurthy suffering a heart attack and being rushed to the hospital. His power-hungry adopted sons, Bobbili Mopi Devi (SJ Suryah) and Bobbili Munimanickyam (Jayaram), are eagerly waiting to announce his death as they are eyeing his post.

Next, protagonist Ram Nandhan (Ram Charan), a policeman-turned-bureaucrat on his way to his posting at Vishakhapatnam, is introduced to viewers in a dramatic fight scene.

At his new office, Ram takes corrupt businessmen to task for violating rules. Later, there is a flashback involving his former girlfriend Deepika (Kiara Advani), whom he has not talked to for years.

In the second half of the movie, Satyamurthy dies and, in his will (a video recording), appoints Ram as the next chief minister, surprising everyone, including his own sons.

In a flashback, Ram’s biological father, a villager named Subbanna (also known as Appanna), is shown forming a political party committed to “no money politics”.

But due to Subbanna’s stuttering, Satyamurthy speaks on the former’s behalf and becomes the candidate for chief

minister instead.

Subsequently, Subbanna is betrayed and murdered while his wife and young son escape.

Back to the present, Mopi uses “politricks” (politics and tricks) to steal Ram’s chief minister post.

Ram instead is made chief electoral officer for the state election and uses his in-depth knowledge of rules and regulations to try to disqualify the two brothers from standing for election.