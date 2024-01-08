Gamuda launches homes in configuration of eight

PROPERTY developer Gamuda Land has introduced Park Homes, a new residential typology that features a unique configuration of eight homes, consisting of four corner and four intermediate units, arranged around a 40ft wide gated communal garden.
This design bridges the gap between traditional terraces and semi-detached homes, offering an enhanced living experience that prioritises community interaction and easy access to open spaces.
The Clove is the first line-up in the Park Homes series, reflecting insights from a nationwide survey involving over 3,000 respondents. Findings revealed a strong preference for living closer to nature, with 72% of participants expressing this desire and 86% wanting customisable homes.
Gamuda Land addresses these needs with private gardens for every unit and a communal green space replacing traditional back lanes.
Gamuda Lands’ in-house Generative AI customisation platform further sets Park Homes apart. This innovative technology allows homebuyers to tailor internal layouts to their preferences, providing 24/7 support and an interactive, showroom-like experience online.
The platform’s flexibility ensures homes meet the diverse needs of modern families, whether it is adding extra rooms or creating dedicated home office spaces.
The development also emphasises sustainability and convenience, offering features such as solar energy solutions, EV charging options and smart home technologies.
Priced competitively from RM750,000, Park Homes will debut in three of Gamuda Lands townships: Gamuda Cove, Gamuda Gardens and twentyfive7, with each location providing a range of amenities and enhanced fittings.
Gamuda Lands’ Park Homes combine customisation, community and sustainability to deliver a new standard of living.