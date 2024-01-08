Gamuda launches homes in configuration of eight

PROPERTY developer Gamuda Land has introduced Park Homes, a new residential typology that features a unique configuration of eight homes, consisting of four corner and four intermediate units, arranged around a 40ft wide gated communal garden.

This design bridges the gap between traditional terraces and semi-detached homes, offering an enhanced living experience that prioritises community interaction and easy access to open spaces.

The Clove is the first line-up in the Park Homes series, reflecting insights from a nationwide survey involving over 3,000 respondents. Findings revealed a strong preference for living closer to nature, with 72% of participants expressing this desire and 86% wanting customisable homes.