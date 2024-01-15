AS the Steamboat Willie version of Mickey Mouse entered the public domain on Jan 1, media creators began dropping news of how they were intending to capitalise on that particular iteration of Disney’s mascot.

For film, there is a Mickey Mouse slasher horror film on the way called Mickey’s Mouse Trap, with a yet-to-be-set release date.

On the gaming front, game developer Nightmare Forge Games announced a new horror survival game featuring the black-and-white design of Mickey Mouse as an in-game monster and the news immediately generated conversation.

Instead of circling around how the game looks like every other generic horror game, online chatter honed in on the game’s subtle subtext.

Revealed as Infestation 88, the title immediately rang alarm bells, as “88” is a common code for “Heil Hitler” — the “8” refers to the eighth alphabet, “H”— used by Neo-Nazis and white supremacists.