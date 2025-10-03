GenKRU’s finale One More Time takes stage on Nov 22

Iconic pop trio KRU is making a powerful return to the stage with GenKRU The Finale: One More Time, a large-scale concert set to take place at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Nov 22.
Organised by Icon Entertainment, the show is expected to draw over 12,000 fans nationwide.
With a fresh outdoor concept, the concert promises a different experience from previous instalments of the GenKRU series.
Icon Entertainment founder Iman Tang said the idea came shortly after the success of five GenKRU shows, including one in Singapore.
“The title ‘One More Time’ is also the name of a track from KRU’s latest album, Kaset, but it carries the meaning of giving fans one more chance. Many requested us to bring the concert to other states, but the ticketing and production costs make it difficult to move beyond Kuala Lumpur. The National Hockey Stadium is ideal because it allows more creative possibilities in an open-air setting,” he said.
Iman added that, like previous concerts, there is a chance the show could be extended depending on response.
“We are not chasing records. For us, the performance itself matters more,” he said at the press launch early this week.
Group member Norman Abdul Halim explained that the 90s-themed concert was also meant for fans who missed out on earlier shows.
“Many said they could not get tickets before, so we wanted to give them another opportunity. This time, we are reimagining it on a bigger scale. The previous shows were indoors, now we are taking it outdoors.
“I understand this will be the first time a solo act performs at this stadium, so we want to make it truly special. With the foundation we already have, we are ready to deliver something fresh with new elements we could not do in a closed venue.”
Tickets are on sale, priced between RM188 and RM558.
Earlier this year, the GenKRU concerts at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil set two Malaysia Book of Records titles: Most Performances in a Concert Series and Fastest Ticket Sales in One Hour.