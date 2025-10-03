GenKRU’s finale One More Time takes stage on Nov 22

Iconic pop trio KRU is making a powerful return to the stage with GenKRU The Finale: One More Time, a large-scale concert set to take place at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Nov 22.

Organised by Icon Entertainment, the show is expected to draw over 12,000 fans nationwide.

With a fresh outdoor concept, the concert promises a different experience from previous instalments of the GenKRU series.

Icon Entertainment founder Iman Tang said the idea came shortly after the success of five GenKRU shows, including one in Singapore.

“The title ‘One More Time’ is also the name of a track from KRU’s latest album, Kaset, but it carries the meaning of giving fans one more chance. Many requested us to bring the concert to other states, but the ticketing and production costs make it difficult to move beyond Kuala Lumpur. The National Hockey Stadium is ideal because it allows more creative possibilities in an open-air setting,” he said.